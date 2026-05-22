Florida Summer Reading Series: 'No Ordinary Bird' and 'The Purple Ribbon'

On this edition of The Florida Roundup, we feature some of the fiction and creative nonfiction that you should read in our Summer Reading Special. Authors Artis Henderson (No Ordinary Bird) and Kip Lyman (The Purple Ribbon) join to talk about their novels. In No Ordinary Bird, Henderson writes about her father, a pilot involved in a South Florida drug smuggling operation in the 1970s and 80s who died in a plane crash — a crash that she survived (1:10). The Purple Ribbon is the debut novel from writer Lyman. A psychological thriller set in Fort Pierce, the story follows two separate individuals manipulated by an evil, otherworldly force. Lyman talks about the book and her real-life experience that inspired it. (30:30)

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