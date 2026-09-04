The Florida Roundup is a live, weekly call-in show with a distinct focus on the issues affecting Floridians. Each Friday at noon, listeners can engage in the conversation with journalists, newsmakers and other Floridians about change, policy and the future of our lives in the sunshine state.Join our host, WLRN’s Tom Hudson, broadcasting from Miami.
Florida summer reading encore: 'No Ordinary Bird' and 'The Purple Ribbon'
This week, in a rebroadcast of "The Florida Roundup" from May 22, we revisit conversations with two Florida-based authors. We spoke first with Artis Henderson about her novel No Ordinary Bird and then with Kip Lyman about her novel The Purple Ribbon.
Florida summer reading encore: 'No Ordinary Bird' and 'The Purple Ribbon'
In a rebroadcast of The Florida Roundup's special "Florida summer reading" edition from May 22, we spoke with two Florida-based authors.
In No Ordinary Bird, Artis Henderson writes about her father, a pilot involved in a South Florida drug smuggling operation in the 1970s and 80s who died in a plane crash — a crash that she survived.
The Purple Ribbon, the debut novel from writer Kip Lyman, is a psychological thriller set in Fort Pierce, the story follows two separate individuals manipulated by an evil, otherworldly force.
Copyright 2026 WLRN