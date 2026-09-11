Florida bans undocumented students from public universities, remembering 9/11, PACs pour money into midterms

Florida bans undocumented students from public universities

Beginning next year, the state will ban undocumented students from its state colleges and universities.

Florida's Board of Governors last week approved a rule to make any person "who is present in the United States unlawfully" ineligible to enroll at the state's 12 public universities.

A similar rule was approved two months ago for Florida's state colleges.

Guest:

Robert Cassanello, statewide president of the United Faculty of Florida.

Remembering 9/11

25 years after the Sept. 11 terrorist attacks in New York and at the Pentagon, we look at how Florida remains deeply connected to the events of that day and the questions left unanswered.

PACs pour money into midterms

Big money flows through political races, from your county commissioners all the way up to the presidency. Much of it comes from political action committees, or PACs.

And they've put a lot of money into the midterm races, especially in Florida's race for governor.

Copyright 2026 WLRN