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The Florida Roundup
The Florida Roundup is a live, weekly call-in show with a distinct focus on the issues affecting Floridians. Each Friday at noon, listeners can engage in the conversation with journalists, newsmakers and other Floridians about change, policy and the future of our lives in the sunshine state.Join our host, WLRN’s Tom Hudson, broadcasting from Miami.

Florida bans undocumented students from public universities, remembering 9/11, PACs pour money into midterms

WLRN Public Media
Published September 11, 2026 at 6:07 PM EDT
FILE - Students march at Arizona State University in protest of ASU's chapter of College Republicans United-led event encouraging students to report "their criminal classmates to ICE for deportations", Jan. 31, 2025, in Tempe, Ariz.
Ross D. Franklin
/
AP
FILE - Students march at Arizona State University in protest of ASU's chapter of College Republicans United-led event encouraging students to report "their criminal classmates to ICE for deportations", Jan. 31, 2025, in Tempe, Ariz.

Florida bans undocumented students from public universities

Beginning next year, the state will ban undocumented students from its state colleges and universities.

Florida's Board of Governors last week approved a rule to make any person "who is present in the United States unlawfully" ineligible to enroll at the state's 12 public universities.

A similar rule was approved two months ago for Florida's state colleges.

Guest:

  • Robert Cassanello, statewide president of the United Faculty of Florida. 

Remembering 9/11  

25 years after the Sept. 11 terrorist attacks in New York and at the Pentagon, we look at how Florida remains deeply connected to the events of that day and the questions left unanswered.

PACs pour money into midterms

Big money flows through political races, from your county commissioners all the way up to the presidency. Much of it comes from political action committees, or PACs.

And they've put a lot of money into the midterm races, especially in Florida's race for governor.

Copyright 2026 WLRN
Tags
The Florida Roundup 2026 ElectionsImmigrationImmigration PolicyHigher Education9/11
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