Addie Mae’s Chicken and Dumpling Soup
8-10 Servings
Ingredients
Cake:
- 1/4 cup olive oil
- 3 pounds smoked and shredded turkey
- 2 cups chopped sweet onion
- 1 tablespoon minced garlic
- 3 tablespoons chili powder
- 2 teaspoons each: dried cumin and oregano
- 1 1/2 teaspoons chipotle chili powder
- 2 1/2 cups diced red bell pepper
- 1 1/2 quarts tomato puree
- 3 (16-ounce) cans pinto beans
- 3 1/2 cups chicken stock, or more as needed
- 2 tablespoons apple cider vinegar
- 2 tablespoons freshly chopped thyme
- Coarse salt and freshly ground black pepper to taste
Preparation
- In a large stock pot, heat olive oil on medium-high heat. Stir in onions, and cook, stirring often, until soft, about 3 minutes. Reduce heat to medium. Add minced garlic, chili powder, cumin, oregano, chipotle power, and salt and pepper to taste. Cook, stirring often, until mixture is fragrant, about 2 minutes.
- Add bell pepper, tomato puree, and the pinto beans with the can liquid. Increase heat to high and bring mixture to a boil. Add 3 1/2 cups chicken stock, 2 tablespoons apple cider vinegar, and smoked turkey. Reduce heat to low, cover, and let simmer for 45 minutes. Taste to check seasonings and consistency. Make any spice and stock adjustments to taste. Stir in fresh thyme and serve.