© 2025 All Rights reserved WUSF
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
WUSF's Wake Up Call
Our daily newsletter, delivered first thing weekdays, keeps you connected to your community with news, culture, national NPR headlines, and more.
Subscribe

Antipasto Italian Mason Jar Salad

WUSF
Published August 26, 2025 at 9:41 AM EDT

Ingredients:

2 heads romaine, chopped
1 14.5–ounce can garbanzo beans
1 pint grape tomatoes
12 quarters artichoke hearts, roughly chopped
1 large cucumber, chopped
2 roasted red peppers, chopped
12 pepperoncini peppers
16 pitted kalamata olives

Creamy Balsamic Vinaigrette:

1/3 cup balsamic vinegar
1/3 cup extra-virgin olive oil
1/2 lemon, juiced
1 tablespoon Dijon mustard
1/2 teaspoon dried oregano
1 small garlic clove, grated
1/4 teaspoon salt

Instructions:

To make the vinaigrette, add all of the ingredients to a small bowl and whisk to combine.

To assemble the mason jar salads, evenly distribute the vinaigrette among 4 32-ounce mason jars (should equal to about 3 tablespoons each). From bottom to top, layer: garbanzo beans, grape tomatoes, artichoke hearts, cucumber, roasted red pepper, pepperoncini peppers, kalamata olives and fill the rest of the jar with chopped romaine. Screw on the lid and store in the refrigerator for up to 5 days. To serve, remove the lid and transfer the salad to a plate.
Tags
RecipesStarters, Salads, and Shareables
Thanks to you, WUSF is here — delivering fact-based news and stories that reflect our community.⁠ Your support powers everything we do.
Donate Now