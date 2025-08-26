Antipasto Italian Mason Jar Salad

Ingredients:

2 heads romaine, chopped

1 14.5–ounce can garbanzo beans

1 pint grape tomatoes

12 quarters artichoke hearts, roughly chopped

1 large cucumber, chopped

2 roasted red peppers, chopped

12 pepperoncini peppers

16 pitted kalamata olives

Creamy Balsamic Vinaigrette:

1/3 cup balsamic vinegar

1/3 cup extra-virgin olive oil

1/2 lemon, juiced

1 tablespoon Dijon mustard

1/2 teaspoon dried oregano

1 small garlic clove, grated

1/4 teaspoon salt

Instructions:

To make the vinaigrette, add all of the ingredients to a small bowl and whisk to combine.

To assemble the mason jar salads, evenly distribute the vinaigrette among 4 32-ounce mason jars (should equal to about 3 tablespoons each). From bottom to top, layer: garbanzo beans, grape tomatoes, artichoke hearts, cucumber, roasted red pepper, pepperoncini peppers, kalamata olives and fill the rest of the jar with chopped romaine. Screw on the lid and store in the refrigerator for up to 5 days. To serve, remove the lid and transfer the salad to a plate.

