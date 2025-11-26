Bangkok in a Pan

This Thai-inspired skillet brings the sweet, salty, spicy, and tangy straight to your stovetop — no passport required. With tofu, chicken, shrimp, or just veg, it’s your one-pan ticket to bold fl avor and zero effort. Quick, flexible, and totally wokin’ it.

Prep Time: 10–15 min

Cook Time: 15 min

Total Time: 25–30 min

Ingredients

This builds one generous serving.

1. Veggies to vibe with (~1. cups): Broccoli, red bell pepper,

shredded cabbage, carrots, snap peas, bok choy, green onions

2. Aromatics: ~1 tsp each minced garlic and ginger, a pinch of red chili flakes or fresh chili

3. Sauce (~2–3 tbsp): Peanut sauce*, or Thai curry paste + coconut milk, or soy sauce + lime + honey + garlic *See easy homemade peanut sauce in the back!

4. Oil (~1 tsp): Coconut oil, sesame oil, or avocado oil

5. Power Players (~4–6 oz): Chicken or pork (sliced thin), Shrimp, Tofu (firm, pan-seared) Tempeh or chickpeas

Assemble Your Flavor Crew



Sweet & Nutty: Peanut sauce, chili flakes, lime juice

Top with: crushed peanuts + cilantro

Coconut Curry: Red curry paste, garlic, ginger, coconut milk

Finish with: Thai basil or lime zest

Zesty Garlic Soy: Soy sauce, lime juice, honey, garlic

Top with: green onion + sesame seeds

Preparation

1. Heat oil in a skillet over medium-high.

2. Add your protein and sear until golden and cooked through (~5–6min). Remove and set aside.

3. In the same skillet, stir-fry veggies and aromatics for 4–5 minutes, until crisp-tender.

4. Return protein to the pan. Add sauce and your flavor crew. Toss to coat everything evenly.

5. Simmer for 2–3 minutes to bring it all together.

6. Taste, adjust — a splash more spice, soy, or citrus if needed. Serve hot, right from the skillet.

PLAY YOUR WILD CARD

