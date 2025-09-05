Black Chicken Soup with Ginseng

This rich, savory soup features the unique flavors of black chicken and the subtle sweetness of ginseng, creating a comforting soup that works wonders for overall health and beauty. Black chicken contains essential amino acids, B vitamins, and trace elements that contribute to skin health and a youthful complexion. Packed with antioxidants and low in cholesterol and fat, it can help to rejuvenate skin cells and promote a radiant glow. American ginseng is known for its cooling properties and ability to boost energy levels, enhancing circulation and helping to deliver vital nutrients to the skin. This herb also supports skin vitality and can reduce signs of aging, offering an all-around boost to your natural beauty regimen. Chinese yam, which is known for its digestive benefits, is rich in polysaccharides that support skin hydration and help to maintain soft, supple skin.

Yield: 4 to 6 servings

Ingredients



1 whole black chicken (silken chicken), approximately 26.5 oz (750 g)

10½ cups (2.5 L) water

3 green onions

3.5 oz (100 g) fresh ginseng, or 0.7 oz (20 g) dried American ginseng

Scant 1 oz (25 g) fresh ginger, crushed

1.4 oz (40 g) Chinese dried red dates (about 6 dates)

Scant 3 tbsp (15 g) dried goji berries

14 oz (400 g) Chinese yam, cut into large chunks

Salt

2 tbsp (30 ml) soy sauce (optional)

Preparation



Place the whole black chicken in a pot and fill with cold water. Bring the water to a boil and blanch the chicken for 2 minutes, then discard the water. Add the water to the chicken in the pot, plus the green onions, ginseng, ginger, and dates. Bring the mixture to a boil, then lower the heat and simmer , covered, for 1½ hours.

Now, add the Chinese yam to the pot, bringing the mixture back to a boil. Once boiling, lower the heat and allow it to simmer for an additional 30 minutes. Add in the goji berries and simmer for 5 minutes before the soup is finished. Before serving, season the soup with salt to taste. It is common to serve this dish with soy sauce for dipping.

Reprinted with permission from Traditional Chinese Wellness Recipes by Vivian Aronson. Page Street Publishing Co. 2025. Photo credit: Vivian Aronson.

