Cherry Smoked Chile Lime Chicken Wings with Sriracha Sauce

WUSF
Published August 25, 2025 at 2:25 PM EDT

Ingredients

  • 2 pounds chicken wings, cut between drummie and flap joint
  • 3 Tablespoons vegetable oil
  • 1/4 cup fresh lime juice
  • 2 tablespoons chili powder
  • 2 teaspoons Kosher salt
  • 1 cup cherry wood chips, soaked in water for 30 minutes
  • Sriracha Sauce (recipe follows)

Preparation

  • Toss chicken wings in large bowl with vegetable oil
  • Add lime juice and toss
  • Combine chili powder with salt in small bowl.
  • Sprinkle wings with spice mixture, and toss until well covered.
  • Place drained cherry chips on hot coals.
  • Grill chicken wings over medium high heat for 5 to 7 minutes, or until golden brown.
  • Turn over and grill another 5 to 7 minutes, until internal temperature is 165 degrees or until juices run clear.

Sriracha Sauce

Yield: 3/4 cups

  • 1/2 cup Sriracha Sauce
  • ¼ cup Mayonnaise
  • 1 teaspoon Soy sauce

Whisk together Sriracha sauce, mayonnaise, and soy sauce in medium bowl. Cover and refrigerate.
