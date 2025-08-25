Cherry Smoked Chile Lime Chicken Wings with Sriracha Sauce
Ingredients
- 2 pounds chicken wings, cut between drummie and flap joint
- 3 Tablespoons vegetable oil
- 1/4 cup fresh lime juice
- 2 tablespoons chili powder
- 2 teaspoons Kosher salt
- 1 cup cherry wood chips, soaked in water for 30 minutes
- Sriracha Sauce (recipe follows)
Preparation
- Toss chicken wings in large bowl with vegetable oil
- Add lime juice and toss
- Combine chili powder with salt in small bowl.
- Sprinkle wings with spice mixture, and toss until well covered.
- Place drained cherry chips on hot coals.
- Grill chicken wings over medium high heat for 5 to 7 minutes, or until golden brown.
- Turn over and grill another 5 to 7 minutes, until internal temperature is 165 degrees or until juices run clear.
Sriracha Sauce
Yield: 3/4 cups
- 1/2 cup Sriracha Sauce
- ¼ cup Mayonnaise
- 1 teaspoon Soy sauce
Whisk together Sriracha sauce, mayonnaise, and soy sauce in medium bowl. Cover and refrigerate.