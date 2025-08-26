Cinnamon Orange Pecans
Ingredients
- 1 large egg white, room temperature
- 1 tablespoon water
- 1/2 teaspoon vanilla extract
- 2 1/2 tablespoons orange zest (5-6 large oranges)
- 1 pound raw pecan halves
- 1 cup sugar
- 1 1/2 tablespoons ground cinnamon
- 1/2 teaspoon salt
- 1/4 teaspoon ground nutmeg (optional)
- 1/4 teaspoon ground cloves (optional)
Preparation
- Preheat the oven to 250. Line a baking sheet with parchment paper.
- In a large bowl, beat the egg white, water, and vanilla until very frothy. Stir in the orange zest and pecans and mix it up thoroughly.
- In a separate bowl, combine the sugar, cinnamon, salt, nutmeg, and cloves.
- Pour half the sugar and spice mixture over the pecans and stir it up well. Add the rest of the sugar mixture and toss until the pecans are thoroughly coated.
- Spread the pecans on the parchment-lined baking sheet in an even layer. Bake for one hour, stirring every 15 minutes. Each time you stir, make sure to loosen up any that are stuck to the parchment.
- Once the pecans are cooled, store them in jars. One batch fills 3 pint-sized mason jars or 6 half-pints.
Permission to reprint granted by Danielle Rose, Suwanee Rose blog
https://www.suwanneerose.com/2017/12/cinnamon-orange-pecans/