Salad Ingredients

4 cups iceberg lettuce, broken into 1 1/2” x 1 1/2” pieces

1 ripe tomato, cut into eigths

1/2 cup baked ham, julienned 2” x 1/8” (may substitute turkey or shrimp)

1/2 cup Swiss cheese, julienne 2” x 1/8”

1/2 cup pimiento-stuffed green Spanish olives

“1905” Dressing (see recipe below)

1/4 Romano cheese, grated

2 tablespoons Lea & Perrins Worcestershire Sauce®

1 lemon

Dressing Ingredients

1/2 cup extra-virgin Spanish olive oil

4 garlic cloves, minced

2 teaspoons dried oregano

1/8 cup white wine vinegar

Salt and pepper to taste

Salad Preparation

Combine lettuce, tomato, ham, Swiss cheese and olives in a large salad bowl. Before serving, add “1905” Dressing, Romano cheese, Worcestershire and the juice of 1 lemon. Toss well and serve immediately.

Salad Dressing Preparation

Mix olive oil, garlic and oregano in a bowl with a wire whisk. Stir in vinegar, gradually beating to form an emulsion, and then season with salt and pepper. For best results, prepare 1 to 2 days in advance and refrigerate.