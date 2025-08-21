© 2025 All Rights reserved WUSF
Columbia Restaurant’s Famous “1905” Salad

Published August 21, 2025 at 2:59 PM EDT

Salad Ingredients

4 cups iceberg lettuce, broken into 1 1/2” x 1 1/2” pieces
1 ripe tomato, cut into eigths
1/2 cup baked ham, julienned 2” x 1/8” (may substitute turkey or shrimp)
1/2 cup Swiss cheese, julienne 2” x 1/8”
1/2 cup pimiento-stuffed green Spanish olives
“1905” Dressing (see recipe below)
1/4 Romano cheese, grated
2 tablespoons Lea & Perrins Worcestershire Sauce®
1 lemon

Dressing Ingredients

1/2 cup extra-virgin Spanish olive oil
4 garlic cloves, minced
2 teaspoons dried oregano
1/8 cup white wine vinegar
Salt and pepper to taste

Salad Preparation

Combine lettuce, tomato, ham, Swiss cheese and olives in a large salad bowl. Before serving, add “1905” Dressing, Romano cheese, Worcestershire and the juice of 1 lemon. Toss well and serve immediately.

Salad Dressing Preparation

Mix olive oil, garlic and oregano in a bowl with a wire whisk. Stir in vinegar, gradually beating to form an emulsion, and then season with salt and pepper. For best results, prepare 1 to 2 days in advance and refrigerate.
RecipesStarters, Salads, and Shareables
