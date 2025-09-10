Double Chocolate Strawberry Ice Cream Sammiches

“We always had ice cream sandwiches in our freezer growing up. They were late night treats. Dad loved his Klondikes and I loved my ice cream sandwiches. These sammiches reminds me of my go-to, late-night sweet treats with Dad.”

Serves 8

Prep Time: 15 minutes

Total Time: 45 minutes

Ingredients



Cooking spray

1 cup all-purpose flour

⅓ cup unsweetened cocoa powder

¼ teaspoon baking soda

¼ teaspoon fine sea salt

½ cup (1 stick) unsalted butter, at room temperature

¾ cup sugar

1 large egg, at room temperature

1 teaspoon vanilla extract

½ cup semisweet chocolate chips

½ cup white chocolate chips

Your favorite strawberry ice cream, slightly softened for scoopability

Preparation



Preheat the oven to 350ºF. Line two baking sheets with parchment paper and spray with cooking spray.

In a medium bowl, sift together the flour, cocoa powder, baking soda, and salt. Set aside.

In a large bowl using a handheld mixer or in the bowl of a stand mixer fitted with the paddle attachment, beat the butter and sugar on medium speed until smooth, about 4 minutes.

Add the egg and vanilla and beat until well combined.

With the mixer on low speed, add the flour mixture and beat until well combined, about 2 minutes. Using a rubber spatula, scrape down the sides of the bowl to incorporate all the ingredients.

Fold in the semisweet and white chocolate chips by hand.

Using a size-40 ice cream scooper, scoop 8 even mounds of the dough onto each prepared baking sheet.

Bake until the cookies just begin to set, about 12 minutes. Let cool on the baking sheets, then transfer to a wire rack to cool completely.

Put a scoop of strawberry ice cream between two cookies and sammich together!

The Gravy

Feel free to substitute with pistachio or mint chocolate chip for the strawberry ice cream! And slay!

Reprinted from Son of a Southern Chef: Cook with Soul by arrangement with Avery, an imprint of Penguin Publishing Group, a division of Penguin Random House LLC. Copyright © 2019, Lazarus Lynch