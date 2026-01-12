Nighttime detours on interstates across Tampa Bay this week. Here's what to know

If you're an early riser or a late-night driver, you may want to be cautious when hitting the roads this week.

The Florida Department of Transportation announced several nighttime closures and detours in Polk, Pinellas and Hillsborough counties.

Here's what to know.

I-275 southbound new traffic alignment in Pinellas begins Monday

If you're driving on I-275 south between Roosevelt Boulevard (Exit 30) and 38th Avenue N (Exit 25), you can expect nightly lane closures and new around-the-clock lane alignments, according to FDOT.

The I-275 southbound general use lanes will be shifted toward the median and the tolled express lane will be shifted closer to the median and shortened by about 8/10 of a mile as widening continues.

Lane closures:

For the general use lanes between SR 686 (Roosevelt Boulevard) / SR 690 (Gateway Expressway (Exit 30) and 38th Avenue N (Exit 25) are from Monday, Jan 12 through Thursday, Jan 15, from 9:30 p.m. to 5:30 a.m. each day.

If needed, the same time frame will be given on Sunday, Jan. 18 and/or Monday, Jan. 19.

The southbound express lane will be closed from the starting point at 4th Street North to south of Gandy Boulevard from 9:30 p.m. to 5:30 a.m. Monday and Tuesday. You can use the I-275 general use lanes when this is closed.

I-275 southbound on Howard Frankland Bridge closing Tuesday night

Time frame: Tuesday, Jan. 13 at 11 p.m. to Wednesday, Jan 14 at 5 a.m. (weather permitting)

Detours: If you're heading south on I-275 toward the Howard Frankland Bridge, you'll have to detour off the interstate using SR 60 (Exit 39).

According to FDOT, there will be message boards and temporary signage to help you navigate the closure using routes:



Memorial Highway (SR 60)

Courtney Campbell Causeway (SR 60)

Bayside Bridge (CR 611)

Roosevelt Boulevard (SR 686)

Other roads accessible are Kennedy Boulevard, Dale Mabry Highway and Gandy Boulevard. Travel lanes northbound will not be affected. You should add extra travel time as traffic and delays may happen.

Why the closure?: Crews are finalizing the installation of overhead signage as part of the new Howard Frankland Bridge project, according to a release.

Detours for I-4 eastbound in Polk County starting Tuesday

Time frame: 9:30 p.m. and 6 a.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 13 and Wednesday, Jan. 14. (weather permitting)

Closures: The eastbound off-ramp at Exit 38 will be temporarily closed. You can expect to see posted signage to follow designated detour routes.

The I-4 eastbound off-ramp to S.R. 33 will also be closed. You should use Exit 33 as an alternate route.

Why the detours?: It's part of construction activities along I-4 in Polk County. It helps crews prevent high levels of traffic and ensure people's safety.