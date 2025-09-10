Dragon Fruit Ice Cream
Ingredients:
- 1 fresh, ripe dragon fruit peeled and cubed
- 1 12 oz bag of frozen dragon fruit (pitaya)
- 2 cups heavy cream
- 1 cup whole milk
- 3/4 to 1 cup sugar
- 2 tbsp lime juice
- Pinch of salt
- 2 eggs
Instructions:
- Place eggs in a large bowl and beat for 2 minutes, add sugar and beat for 2 minutes until the mixture is light and fluffy. The mixture will be lighter in color than when you started.
- Lightly pulse frozen dragon fruit in a food processor.
- Add the egg mixture and pulse to combine.
- Add cream, milk, sugar, lime and salt, and pulse.
- Add fresh dragon fruit and pulse again, lightly.
- Place mix immediately in your ice cream maker and follow manufacturer’s recommendations.
- Store in the freezer for at least 6 – 8 hours to freeze.