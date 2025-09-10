© 2025 All Rights reserved WUSF
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
WUSF's Wake Up Call
Our daily newsletter, delivered first thing weekdays, keeps you connected to your community with news, culture, national NPR headlines, and more.
Subscribe

Dragon Fruit Ice Cream

WUSF
Published September 10, 2025 at 10:27 AM EDT
Florida Dairy Farmers/FloridaMilk.com

Ingredients:

  • 1 fresh, ripe dragon fruit peeled and cubed
  • 1 12 oz bag of frozen dragon fruit (pitaya)
  • 2 cups heavy cream
  • 1 cup whole milk
  • 3/4 to 1 cup sugar
  • 2 tbsp lime juice
  • Pinch of salt
  • 2 eggs

Instructions:

  1. Place eggs in a large bowl and beat for 2 minutes, add sugar and beat for 2 minutes until the mixture is light and fluffy. The mixture will be lighter in color than when you started.
  2. Lightly pulse frozen dragon fruit in a food processor.
  3. Add the egg mixture and pulse to combine. 
  4. Add cream, milk, sugar, lime and salt, and pulse. 
  5. Add fresh dragon fruit and pulse again, lightly.
  6. Place mix immediately in your ice cream maker and follow manufacturer’s recommendations.
  7. Store in the freezer for at least 6 – 8 hours to freeze.
Tags
RecipesDesserts
Thanks to you, WUSF is here — delivering fact-based news and stories that reflect our community.⁠ Your support powers everything we do.
Donate Now