Easy Pepperoni Pizza Dip

Published August 27, 2025 at 11:12 AM EDT

Serves 4
Prep time: 10 minutes
Cook time: 30 minutes

Ingredients

  • 8 oz cream cheese
  • 1 cup pepperoni chopped
  • 1 cup tomato sauce
  • 4 green onions chopped
  • 8 oz mozzarella cheese shredded whole milk
  • Garnish with additional pepperoni and green onions

Preparation

  • Let cream cheese sit at room temperature for approximately an hour or until soft.
  • Set aside 5 whole pieces of pepperoni and a teaspoon of chopped green onions
  • Preheat oven to 350°.
  • Spread cream cheese evenly in a pie or quiche dish.
  • Sprinkle the pepperoni evenly over the cream cheese.
  • Pour the tomato sauce over the pepperoni and use spoon to make sure it is spread over the entire dish.
  • Sprinkle the green onions over the tomato sauce.
  • Sprinkle the mozzarella cheese evenly over the top.
  • Garnish with whole pepperoni and green onions if desired.
  • Bake for approximately 30 minutes or until the cheese on top is bubbling and slightly brown.
  • Serve with crackers, tortilla chips or pita chips and Enjoy!

Easy Pepperoni Pizza Dip Tips from Nancy

  • Make sure your cream cheese is room temperature. It can be tricky spreading it over your dish if it is still cold.
  • Make sure you have a full cup of chopped pepperoni. You really want to get the full flavor in each bite!
  • Make sure you spread your tomato sauce evenly over your cream cheese.
    you really can add as much green onion as you would like! I ended up just chopping up a lot more and topping it on the final product.
  • You can definitely serve this with anything you’d like. I used homemade tortillas chips, crackers and celery; you could even try soft pretzels. (All equally good!)

Shared with the permission from SundaySupperMovement.comOriginal recipe by Nancy Piran, 2017.
