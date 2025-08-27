Easy Pepperoni Pizza Dip
Serves 4
Prep time: 10 minutes
Cook time: 30 minutes
Ingredients
- 8 oz cream cheese
- 1 cup pepperoni chopped
- 1 cup tomato sauce
- 4 green onions chopped
- 8 oz mozzarella cheese shredded whole milk
- Garnish with additional pepperoni and green onions
Preparation
- Let cream cheese sit at room temperature for approximately an hour or until soft.
- Set aside 5 whole pieces of pepperoni and a teaspoon of chopped green onions
- Preheat oven to 350°.
- Spread cream cheese evenly in a pie or quiche dish.
- Sprinkle the pepperoni evenly over the cream cheese.
- Pour the tomato sauce over the pepperoni and use spoon to make sure it is spread over the entire dish.
- Sprinkle the green onions over the tomato sauce.
- Sprinkle the mozzarella cheese evenly over the top.
- Garnish with whole pepperoni and green onions if desired.
- Bake for approximately 30 minutes or until the cheese on top is bubbling and slightly brown.
- Serve with crackers, tortilla chips or pita chips and Enjoy!
Easy Pepperoni Pizza Dip Tips from Nancy
- Make sure your cream cheese is room temperature. It can be tricky spreading it over your dish if it is still cold.
- Make sure you have a full cup of chopped pepperoni. You really want to get the full flavor in each bite!
- Make sure you spread your tomato sauce evenly over your cream cheese.
you really can add as much green onion as you would like! I ended up just chopping up a lot more and topping it on the final product.
- You can definitely serve this with anything you’d like. I used homemade tortillas chips, crackers and celery; you could even try soft pretzels. (All equally good!)
Shared with the permission from SundaySupperMovement.com. Original recipe by Nancy Piran, 2017.