Garlic Butter Seared Shrimp
Ingredients
- 1 pound large shrimp, peeled and deveined
- 8 ounces butter, unsalted
- 2 tablespoons parsley, chopped
- ½ lemon, juiced
- 3 cloves garlic, minced
- 1 teaspoon black pepper, fresh
- ¼ teaspoon smoked paprika
- ½ teaspoon blackening seasoning
- 1 teaspoon worcestershire sauce
- 1 teaspoon fresh thyme, chopped
- ¼ cup dry white wine (eg Sauvignon Blanc or Pinot Grigio)
- 1 loaf of crusty baguette, sliced
- Kosher salt to taste
Steps
- Heat oven to 350ºF or a grill to medium
- Heat the pan over medium heat. Add wine and reduce by ¾.
- Add the garlic, worcestershire, thyme, and seasonings; simmer for 3-5 minutes. Set aside.
- In a separate pan set to medium-might heat butter to melt, add shrimp and cook over medium heat until cooked for approximately 2-minutes per side. Remove the shrimp to a dish.
- Add reduced wine and seasoning mixture to the pan with the butter. Increase heat to medium-high and bring to a simmer for 3-minutes. Remove from heat.
- Brush bread with olive oil and warm in the oven or on the grill for 3 minutes until just browned.
- Pour the sauce over the shrimp. Add lemon juice and parsley. Salt to taste.
- Serve in a large bowl with bread on the side and fresh lemon wedges, and a glass of wine. Cheers!