Garlic Butter Seared Shrimp

WUSF
Published November 6, 2025 at 3:45 AM EST
Sarah Maingot

Ingredients

  • 1 pound large shrimp, peeled and deveined 
  • 8 ounces butter, unsalted 
  • 2 tablespoons parsley, chopped 
  • ½ lemon, juiced
  • 3 cloves garlic, minced 
  • 1 teaspoon black pepper, fresh
  • ¼ teaspoon smoked paprika 
  • ½ teaspoon blackening seasoning 
  • 1 teaspoon worcestershire sauce 
  • 1 teaspoon fresh thyme, chopped 
  • ¼ cup dry white wine (eg Sauvignon Blanc or Pinot Grigio)
  • 1 loaf of crusty baguette, sliced
  • Kosher salt to taste  

Steps

  1. Heat oven to 350ºF or a grill to medium
  2. Heat the pan over medium heat. Add wine and reduce by ¾. 
  3. Add the garlic, worcestershire, thyme, and seasonings; simmer for 3-5 minutes. Set aside. 
  4. In a separate pan set to medium-might heat butter to melt, add shrimp and cook over medium heat until cooked for approximately 2-minutes per side. Remove the shrimp to a dish. 
  5. Add reduced wine and seasoning mixture to the pan with the butter. Increase heat to medium-high and bring to a simmer for 3-minutes. Remove from heat. 
  6. Brush bread with olive oil and warm in the oven or on the grill for 3 minutes until just browned. 
  7. Pour the sauce over the shrimp. Add lemon juice and parsley. Salt to taste. 
  8. Serve in a large bowl with bread on the side and fresh lemon wedges, and a glass of wine. Cheers!
