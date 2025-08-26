Grilled Florida Lobster Salad with Key Lime Vinaigrette
Ingredients
- 3 Florida lobster tails
- 3 ears of corn
- 1/2 red onion, sliced lengthwise with stem attached
- a few slices ciabatta bread (optional)
- 3 tablespoons high-heat oil
- salt and pepper
- 8 cups torn butter lettuce or romaine
- 1 avocado, thinly sliced
- 3 radishes, thinly sliced
- 2 cups cherry tomatoes, sliced in half
For the Key Lime Vinaigrette
- 2 garlic cloves, minced
- 3 tablespoons key lime juice
- 1 teaspoon dijon mustard
- pinch of salt and pepper
- 1/3 cup olive oil
Instructions
- Preheat the grill for high heat.
- Whisk together the ingredients for the key lime vinaigrette and set aside.
- Using sharp kitchen sheers, slice the lobster tails in half length-wise through the shell and meat. Sprinkle with black pepper.
- Oil the grill grates. (Use a folded paper towel dipped in oil using tongs and rub over the grates several times. You can also use non-stick spray made for grills.)
- Brush the lobster tails, onions, and corn with oil.
- Place the lobster tails on the grill, flesh-side down. Add the onions and corn to the grill. Turn the onions and corn once they begin to brown and cook to your liking.
- Once the lobster tails are opaque and beginning to brown (about 8 minutes) flip them over. and cook a few more minutes. Once they’re just about done, add the bread and grill on each side until golden and toasty.
- Assemble the salad with lettuce, tomatoes, avocado, radishes.
- Slice the grilled onions and scatter over the salad.
- Remove the lobster tails from their shells by turning them flesh-side down on a cutting board. Hold down the meat with a fork while you pry the shell up. They should pop out easily. Make thin slices across each tail almost all the way through and fan the tails over the top of the salad.
- Slice the corn off the cob and arrange over the top.
- Serve with key lime vinaigrette and grilled bread.