High Protein Crispy Chicken & Waffles

KITCHEN TOOLS

BENCH SCRAPER



GET ONE! I use this for every single recipe and I promise it will become oneof your favorite tools.

AIR FRYER



Get that golden, fried texture with little to no oil – perfect for healthier versions of your favorites.

It cooks everything from chicken to veggies way faster than an oven, ideal when you’re in a time crunch

GROCERY LIST

24oz skinless, boneless chicken thighs

1 cup buttermilk

2 eggs

4 tsp onion powder, divided

4 tsp garlic powder, divided

2 tsp paprika

1 cup flour

1 tbsp corn starch

4 Kodiak power waffles

2 red chili peppers

4 tbsp hot honey

COOKING HACKS

Double dredge = extra crunch: Don’t skip the second dip in flour—it creates that thick,crispy coating that mimics deep-fried without the oil.

Spritz with oil: A light spray of avocado or olive oil before air-frying helps the coating get golden brown without deep frying.

Hot honey hack: No hot honey? Mix regular honey with a few dashes of hot sauce or apinch of chili flakes—custom heat, your way.

DIRECTIONS

1) CHICKEN DREDGE– Pat the chicken dry and season both sides with salt and pepper

– In a medium bowl, whisk 1 cup buttermilk, 2 eggs, 2 tsp onion powder, 2 tsp garlic powder,1 tsp paprika, and a pinch of salt and pepper.

– In another bowl, combine 1 cup flour, 1 tbsp corn starch, 2 tsp onion powder, 2 tsp garlic powder, 1 tsp paprika, and a pinch of salt and pepper.

– Coat the chicken thighs in the flour mixture, then dunk them in the buttermilk mixture, and then back in the flour mixture (make sure to shake off the excess flour or buttermilk in between each)

– Airfry the chicken at 400F for 10-12 minutes. Flip halfway through. Cook until the internal temperature reaches 165F

2) PROTEIN WAFFLES– Heat up the waffles per the instructions on the package

– You can use the oven or a toaster for this

3) PLATE & SERVE– Finely slice the red chili peppers

– Plate 1 waffle per plate and then top with chicken thighs

– Drizzle hot honey on top and garnish with the chili peppers

– If you don’t like spicy, drizzle some maple syrup on top

Bon appetit!

