Israeli Soul Cookbook Saffron-Braised Chicken

WUSF
Published September 8, 2025 at 11:09 AM EDT
MichaelPersico

Serves 4

Hawaij Spice Blend

  • 1/4 cup ground turmeric
  • 2 tbsp. freshly ground black pepper
  • 2 tbsp. ground cumin

Saffron-Braised Chicken Ingredients

  • 2 tbsp Hawaij Spice Blend
  • 1 tsp ground allspice
  • 4 skinless, boneless chicken thighs
  • 1 onion
  • 2 carrots
  • 3 garlic cloves
  • 1 cup dried apricots
  • 1 tbsp canola oil
  • 1/2 cup tomato paste
  • 2 cups chicken stock (or water)
  • Pinch of saffron
  • Salt

Hawaij Spice Blend Preparation

  • Combine ingredients in a small bowl and mix well.
  • Makes 1/2 cup.
  • Store in a covered jar.

Saffron-Braised Chicken Preparation

  • Preheat oven to 350̊ F after marinating chicken.
  • Mix together 2 tbsp of hawaij spice blend and ground allspice. Rub mixture over chicken and set aside at room temperature for at least one hour.
  • While chicken cures, peel and chop onion and carrots. Mince garlic and chop dried apricots.
  • Heat canola oil in large ovenproof skillet. Sear chicken on both sides, then transfer to a plate. Toss vegetables into the skillet, reduce the heat, and cook until onion and garlic are soft (about 5 minutes). Stire in tomato paste. Deglaze skillet with chicken stock and add apricots and a hefty pinch of saffron. Return the chicken to the skillet, cover, and transfer to the oven.
  • Braise for 25-30 minutes, or until the chicken falls apart easily.
  • Let the chicken cool, then shred it in the pan.
  • Taste and add salt if needed.

This is an excerpt printed with permission from the Israeli Soul cookbook 2018®
