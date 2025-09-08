Israeli Soul Cookbook Saffron-Braised Chicken
Serves 4
Hawaij Spice Blend
- 1/4 cup ground turmeric
- 2 tbsp. freshly ground black pepper
- 2 tbsp. ground cumin
Saffron-Braised Chicken Ingredients
- 2 tbsp Hawaij Spice Blend
- 1 tsp ground allspice
- 4 skinless, boneless chicken thighs
- 1 onion
- 2 carrots
- 3 garlic cloves
- 1 cup dried apricots
- 1 tbsp canola oil
- 1/2 cup tomato paste
- 2 cups chicken stock (or water)
- Pinch of saffron
- Salt
Hawaij Spice Blend Preparation
- Combine ingredients in a small bowl and mix well.
- Makes 1/2 cup.
- Store in a covered jar.
Saffron-Braised Chicken Preparation
- Preheat oven to 350̊ F after marinating chicken.
- Mix together 2 tbsp of hawaij spice blend and ground allspice. Rub mixture over chicken and set aside at room temperature for at least one hour.
- While chicken cures, peel and chop onion and carrots. Mince garlic and chop dried apricots.
- Heat canola oil in large ovenproof skillet. Sear chicken on both sides, then transfer to a plate. Toss vegetables into the skillet, reduce the heat, and cook until onion and garlic are soft (about 5 minutes). Stire in tomato paste. Deglaze skillet with chicken stock and add apricots and a hefty pinch of saffron. Return the chicken to the skillet, cover, and transfer to the oven.
- Braise for 25-30 minutes, or until the chicken falls apart easily.
- Let the chicken cool, then shred it in the pan.
- Taste and add salt if needed.
