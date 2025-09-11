Homemade granola is easier to make than you think: just stir the ingredients together and bake—it’s so easy to adapt to your own taste and what you have on hand. For a tropical- flavored granola, add chopped candied pineapple, orange, and lemon peels instead of dried berries, and toss in dried coconut flakes. Raisins, chopped dates, figs, or prunes are delicious, as well. You could also add coarsely chopped or grated dark or milk chocolate once the granola has been baked and cooled. You can change out some of the oats for another flaked whole grain such as quinoa or spelt, if you prefer.

Orange-Cranberry Spiced Granola on yogurt with fresh orange supremes and berries is the perfect breakfast or snack. Scoop some granola on ice cream, sprinkle it on fresh fruit, or serve it with slices of orange slices poached in a vanilla and cinnamon-spiked syrup. Or serve it for breakfast with hot or cold milk to to top oatmeal or another hot cereal.

Ingredients



4 cups old-fashioned rolled oats (gluten-free)

1 ½ cups(190 grams) slivered almonds, or coarsely chopped blanched hazelnuts or pecans

1 ½ cups (190 grams) mixed seeds and grains of your choice (pumpkin, sunflower, flax, sesame seeds)

1 ½ to 2 teaspoons ground cinnamon

½ teaspoon ground ginger

½ teaspoon ground nutmeg

¼ teaspoon salt

2 oranges zested and juiced, about ¾ cup (185 ml) juice

⅜ cup (scant 100 ml) vegetable oil

⅛ cup (25 ml) sesame oil

½ cup (125 ml) pure maple syrup, honey, or combination

1 ½ cups (200 grams) dried cranberries, cherries, or blueberries, or chopped candied orange peel, or a combination

Directions:

