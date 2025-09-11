Orange Cranberry Spiced Granola
Homemade granola is easier to make than you think: just stir the ingredients together and bake—it’s so easy to adapt to your own taste and what you have on hand. For a tropical- flavored granola, add chopped candied pineapple, orange, and lemon peels instead of dried berries, and toss in dried coconut flakes. Raisins, chopped dates, figs, or prunes are delicious, as well. You could also add coarsely chopped or grated dark or milk chocolate once the granola has been baked and cooled. You can change out some of the oats for another flaked whole grain such as quinoa or spelt, if you prefer.
Orange-Cranberry Spiced Granola on yogurt with fresh orange supremes and berries is the perfect breakfast or snack. Scoop some granola on ice cream, sprinkle it on fresh fruit, or serve it with slices of orange slices poached in a vanilla and cinnamon-spiked syrup. Or serve it for breakfast with hot or cold milk to to top oatmeal or another hot cereal.
Ingredients
- 4 cups old-fashioned rolled oats (gluten-free)
- 1 ½ cups(190 grams) slivered almonds, or coarsely chopped blanched hazelnuts or pecans
- 1 ½ cups (190 grams) mixed seeds and grains of your choice (pumpkin, sunflower, flax, sesame seeds)
- 1 ½ to 2 teaspoons ground cinnamon
- ½ teaspoon ground ginger
- ½ teaspoon ground nutmeg
- ¼ teaspoon salt
- 2 oranges zested and juiced, about ¾ cup (185 ml) juice
- ⅜ cup (scant 100 ml) vegetable oil
- ⅛ cup (25 ml) sesame oil
- ½ cup (125 ml) pure maple syrup, honey, or combination
- 1 ½ cups (200 grams) dried cranberries, cherries, or blueberries, or chopped candied orange peel, or a combination
Directions:
- Preheat oven to 325° F (180° C) and line a large baking sheet with parchment paper.
- Measure the oats into a large mixing bowl. Add the nuts, seeds and grains, cinnamon, ginger, nutmeg, and salt; toss and stir until well-combined.
- In another bowl, whisk together the orange zest, juice, oils, and maple syrup until combined and the zest is no longer in clumps. Pour the liquid ingredients over the oat mixture and stir until evenly moistened and well-coated. Spread the granola mixture in a thin, even layer over the baking sheet.
- Bake the granola for 30–35 minutes, carefully stirring every 10 minutes, making sure to push the granola from the outer edges in towards the center to avoid burning. Bake for a bit less time if you like chewier, moister granola, and a bit longer if you like dryer, crispier granola. The granola will continue to dry and clump as it cools, so if in doubt, remove from the oven sooner than later.
- Allow the granola to cool completely before pouring into a clean bowl. Add the dried fruit to the granola and toss to evenly distribute. Store in an airtight container for up to two weeks.