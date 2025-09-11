Pears Poached with Wine and Cinnamon

“The French know dessert, too! In this delicious preparation, the tartness of the yogurt, the sweetness and delicate flavors of the pear, and the bitterness of the dark chocolate are an unbeatable combination. You can substitute many other fruits, such as apples, peaches, or apricots. For a special occasion, you could substitute organic vanilla ice cream for the yogurt. And if you are dairy-free, use a dairy-free form of yogurt, such as one made from coconut milk.”

Prep Time: 15 Minutes | Cooking Time: 30 Minutes | Chilling: 1-24 Hours | Serves 4

Ingredients



1½ cups dry white wine (Chardonnay, Chablis, or Sauvignon Blanc)

1 cinnamon stick

1 teaspoon vanilla extract

1 tablespoon fresh lemon juice

1⁄8 teaspoon sea salt

¼ teaspoon ground cardamom

4 tablespoons honey (or xylitol)

4 ripe Bosc pears, cored and quartered lengthwise

4 tablespoons organic plain low-fat Greek yogurt

4 (1-ounce) pieces dark chocolate (at least 74% cacao)

Preparation

