Pears Poached with Wine and Cinnamon
“The French know dessert, too! In this delicious preparation, the tartness of the yogurt, the sweetness and delicate flavors of the pear, and the bitterness of the dark chocolate are an unbeatable combination. You can substitute many other fruits, such as apples, peaches, or apricots. For a special occasion, you could substitute organic vanilla ice cream for the yogurt. And if you are dairy-free, use a dairy-free form of yogurt, such as one made from coconut milk.”
Prep Time: 15 Minutes | Cooking Time: 30 Minutes | Chilling: 1-24 Hours | Serves 4
Ingredients
- 1½ cups dry white wine (Chardonnay, Chablis, or Sauvignon Blanc)
- 1 cinnamon stick
- 1 teaspoon vanilla extract
- 1 tablespoon fresh lemon juice
- 1⁄8 teaspoon sea salt
- ¼ teaspoon ground cardamom
- 4 tablespoons honey (or xylitol)
- 4 ripe Bosc pears, cored and quartered lengthwise
- 4 tablespoons organic plain low-fat Greek yogurt
- 4 (1-ounce) pieces dark chocolate (at least 74% cacao)
Preparation
- In a medium pot, combine the wine, cinnamon stick, vanilla, lemon juice, salt, cardamom, and honey. Bring to a gentle boil, then simmer for 5 minutes. Add the pears, return to a gentle boil, then simmer, turning pears occasionally, until pears are tender, about 15 minutes. Remove the pears with a slotted spoon and set aside.
- Bring the remaining liquid to a gentle boil, and continue to cook on medium heat for 15 minutes, allowing the sauce to thicken; be careful not to overheat and burn the sauce. Discard the cinnamon stick.
- In a serving dish, distribute the pears into the bowl, then drizzle the sauce over the pears. (Optionally, you can pour the sauce through a fine-mesh screen to remove any particulate matter.) Refrigerate the bowls at least 1 hour and up to 24 hours.
- Just before serving, add 1 tablespoon of yogurt to each bowl, place a piece of dark chocolate on the side, and serve.