Raw Lemon Raspberry Cheesecake Bars
Ingredients:
- 1 1/2 cups cashews, soaked for at least 4 hours, rinsed and drained
- 1/4 cup maple syrup
- 1 lemon, juiced and zested (about 3 Tablespoons juice)
- 1/2 teaspoon vanilla extract
- Pinch of salt
Raspberry swirl:
- 1/2 cup raspberries
- 1/2 Tablespoon maple syrup
Crust:
- 1 8 ounce bag Purely Elizabeth coconut cashew granola (or granola of choice)
- 1/4 cup coconut oil, melted
Instructions:
- To make the crust: Add the granola and coconut oil to a food processor. Pulse until crumbly and finely chopped. Line a square 8×8 baking dish with parchment paper and press the crust into the bottom of the pan.
- To make the lemon cheesecake filling: Add the soaked cashews, maple syrup, lemon juice, lemon zest, vanilla extract and salt to a high speed blender. Blend until smooth and creamy for at least a minute or so. Pour into the baking dish and spread into an even layer.
- For the raspberry swirl: blend the raspberries and maple syrup in a blender until smooth. Dollop on top of the lemon cheesecake filling, then swirl with a knife. Place the bars in the freezer for at least a few hours to firm. Remove the bars from the freezer a few minutes before serving and cut into 9-12 even pieces.