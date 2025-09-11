© 2025 All Rights reserved WUSF
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
WUSF's Wake Up Call
Our daily newsletter, delivered first thing weekdays, keeps you connected to your community with news, culture, national NPR headlines, and more.
Subscribe

Raw Lemon Raspberry Cheesecake Bars

WUSF
Published September 11, 2025 at 10:10 AM EDT

Ingredients:

  • 1 1/2 cups cashews, soaked for at least 4 hours, rinsed and drained
  • 1/4 cup maple syrup
  • 1 lemon, juiced and zested (about 3 Tablespoons juice)
  • 1/2 teaspoon vanilla extract
  • Pinch of salt

Raspberry swirl:

  • 1/2 cup raspberries
  • 1/2 Tablespoon maple syrup

Crust:

  • 1 8 ounce bag Purely Elizabeth coconut cashew granola (or granola of choice)
  • 1/4 cup coconut oil, melted

Instructions:

  1. To make the crust: Add the granola and coconut oil to a food processor. Pulse until crumbly and finely chopped. Line a square 8×8 baking dish with parchment paper and press the crust into the bottom of the pan.
  2. To make the lemon cheesecake filling: Add the soaked cashews, maple syrup, lemon juice, lemon zest, vanilla extract and salt to a high speed blender. Blend until smooth and creamy for at least a minute or so. Pour into the baking dish and spread into an even layer.
  3. For the raspberry swirl: blend the raspberries and maple syrup in a blender until smooth. Dollop on top of the lemon cheesecake filling, then swirl with a knife. Place the bars in the freezer for at least a few hours to firm. Remove the bars from the freezer a few minutes before serving and cut into 9-12 even pieces.
Tags
RecipesDesserts
Thanks to you, WUSF is here — delivering fact-based news and stories that reflect our community.⁠ Your support powers everything we do.
Donate Now