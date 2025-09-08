© 2025 All Rights reserved WUSF
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
WUSF's Wake Up Call
Our daily newsletter, delivered first thing weekdays, keeps you connected to your community with news, culture, national NPR headlines, and more.
Subscribe

Tybee Fish Tacos

WUSF
Published September 8, 2025 at 11:01 AM EDT

Ingredients

  • 2 ½ to 3 lb. firm white fish fillets (such as flounder, redfish, trout, or mahi-mahi)
  • 1 large avocado, halved, pitted, and peeled
  • Juice of 2 limes
  • 2 cups panko bread crumbs
  • 2 Tbsp. chopped fresh cilantro
  • 2 Tbsp. Cajun seasoning
  • Canola oil for frying
  • 2 large eggs, lightly beaten
  • 8 flour tortillas
  • 1 cup half-and-half
  • 1 recipe Vinegar Slaw for serving
  • Hot sauce, divided
  • ¾ cup plain Greek yogurt

Preparation

  1. Rinse the fish fillets, pat dry, and cut into thin strips. Combine the panko and Cajun seasoning in a shallow dish. Combine the eggs, half-and-half, and a dash of the hot sauce in a separate dish. Dredge the fish strips in the egg mixture and then in the panko mixture, pressing well to adhere. Place the coated fish on a plate and let stand for 5 to 10 minutes to dry.
  2. Place the yogurt, avocado, lime juice, cilantro, and a dash of the hot sauce in a blender or food processor and puree until smooth, stopping to scrape down the sides as needed. Set the sauce aside.
  3. Pour the oil to a depth of 1 inch in a large, deep skillet and heat to 350°F. Fry the fish, in batches, for 1 to 2 minutes on each side, or until the fish flakes and is golden brown. Drain on paper towels.
  4. Divide the fish between the tortillas and top with the slaw and avocado cream sauce. Serve.

From The Beach House Cookbook by Mary Kay Andrews. Copyright © 2017 by the author and reprinted by permission of St. Martin’s Publishing Group.
Tags
RecipesEntrees, Side Dishes, Sauces & Spreads
Thanks to you, WUSF is here — delivering fact-based news and stories that reflect our community.⁠ Your support powers everything we do.
Donate Now