Tybee Fish Tacos
Ingredients
- 2 ½ to 3 lb. firm white fish fillets (such as flounder, redfish, trout, or mahi-mahi)
- 1 large avocado, halved, pitted, and peeled
- Juice of 2 limes
- 2 cups panko bread crumbs
- 2 Tbsp. chopped fresh cilantro
- 2 Tbsp. Cajun seasoning
- Canola oil for frying
- 2 large eggs, lightly beaten
- 8 flour tortillas
- 1 cup half-and-half
- 1 recipe Vinegar Slaw for serving
- Hot sauce, divided
- ¾ cup plain Greek yogurt
Preparation
- Rinse the fish fillets, pat dry, and cut into thin strips. Combine the panko and Cajun seasoning in a shallow dish. Combine the eggs, half-and-half, and a dash of the hot sauce in a separate dish. Dredge the fish strips in the egg mixture and then in the panko mixture, pressing well to adhere. Place the coated fish on a plate and let stand for 5 to 10 minutes to dry.
- Place the yogurt, avocado, lime juice, cilantro, and a dash of the hot sauce in a blender or food processor and puree until smooth, stopping to scrape down the sides as needed. Set the sauce aside.
- Pour the oil to a depth of 1 inch in a large, deep skillet and heat to 350°F. Fry the fish, in batches, for 1 to 2 minutes on each side, or until the fish flakes and is golden brown. Drain on paper towels.
- Divide the fish between the tortillas and top with the slaw and avocado cream sauce. Serve.
From The Beach House Cookbook by Mary Kay Andrews. Copyright © 2017 by the author and reprinted by permission of St. Martin’s Publishing Group.