Wilted Mixed Green with Bacon

Serves 8-10



Ingredients



2 pounds mixed tender greens (spinach, arugula, chard, baby kale, watercress)

4 radishes, thinly sliced

½ cup thinly sliced red onion

2 hard-boiled eggs, sliced

1 cup grape tomatoes, cut into halves

8 slices bacon

2⁄3 cup cider vinegar

1 tablespoon sugar

2 teaspoons salt

¼ teaspoon black pepper

1⁄3 cup crumbled blue cheese (optional)

Preparation

1. In a large salad bowl, toss together the greens, radishes, onion, eggs, and tomatoes.

2. In a large skillet, cook the bacon over medium heat until crisp, about 7 minutes. Leaving the rendered bacon fat in the skillet, remove the bacon to drain on paper towels and crumble when cool enough to handle.

3. Heat the bacon fat in the skillet over medium-high heat. Stir in the vinegar, sugar, salt, and pepper. Swirl the pan over the heat for 1 to 2 minutes to concentrate the flavors and slightly thicken the dressing. Pour the hot dressing over the greens and toss quickly to coat. Sprinkle the greens with the crumbled bacon and blue cheese (if using).

Reprinted with permission from Jubilee: Recipes from Two Centuries of African American Cooking by Toni Tipton-Martin, copyright © 2019. Photographs by Jerrelle Guy . Published by Clarkson Potter, a division of Penguin Random House, Inc.

