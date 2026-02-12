Tampa is once again offering vouchers for e-bike purchases

The city of Tampa is once again encouraging residents to purchase e-bikes.

It is offering vouchers over a two-week period that could save residents up to $3,000 on a purchase.

In a news release, the city said it will apply $500,000 in funds to provide up to 248 vouchers that will go toward the purchase of a Class 1 or Class 2 e-bike, including:



81 standard vouchers for $1,000 off a new e-bike

82 low-income vouchers for $2,000 off a new e-bike

85 very low-income vouchers for $3,000 off a new e-bike

Residents can apply for the vouchers from Feb. 13 through Feb. 27, and they will be distributed through a lottery system.

Applications can be submitted online or at the city's Parking Division offices at the Fort Brooke Garage, 107 N. Franklin St.

The city will also hold events in which residents can test out various e-bikes and apply:



Mon., Feb. 16: Ragan Park, 51200 E. Lake Rd., 5:30 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Ragan Park, 51200 E. Lake Rd., 5:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. Wed., Feb. 18: Al Lopez Park, 4810 N. Himes Ave., 5:30 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Al Lopez Park, 4810 N. Himes Ave., 5:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. Mon., Feb. 23: Copeland Park, 11001 N. 15th St., 5:30 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Copeland Park, 11001 N. 15th St., 5:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. Wed., Feb. 25: Himes Sports Complex. 4501 S. Himes Ave., 5:30 p.m. to 7 p.m.

The e-bikes can be purchased at the following shops:



City Bike Tampa, 208 E. Cass St.

EMOTO Supply Co., 1054 Water St.

Oliver's Cycle Sports, 18055 Highwoods Preserve Pkwy.

Outspokin Bicycles Tampa, 3300 S. Dale Mabry Hwy.

Pedego Tampa, 2918 N. Himes Ave.

Tampa Bay eBikes, 4004 S. MaDill Ave.

Trek Bicycle Tampa, 530 S. MacDill Ave.

Any vouchers that are unclaimed or forfeited, and a second drawing will be held in June.

The city awarded more than 450 vouchers in the program's first two years in 2023 and 2024.