CLEAR+ security screening is coming to Tampa International Airport this year

Tampa International Airport will soon be able to verify a person's identity in under 5 seconds as they move through security.

The airport announced last week that the Hillsborough County Aviation Authority Board approved a contract last week to bring CLEAR+ Lanes and automated eGates to the four Airside terminals.

Tampa International said this is expected to launch in the fall. Meeting documents show the contract should go into effect on Oct. 1.

CLEAR is a secure identity company where members can enter dedicated lanes to move through the eGate. According to a news release, this gate verifies identity in seconds. It does this by matching a traveler's face to their ID and boarding pass before they even move to physical screening.

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The company has over 43 million members and operations at 62 airports, according to the release. And Tampa International said this partnership will allow travelers to move through screening faster.

"This is a convenience that many of our passengers have long requested, and we're excited to partner with CLEAR to provide a faster, more seamless airport experience," Airport CEO Michael Stephens said in the release. "By giving travelers another efficient way to move through security, we're continuing our commitment to delivering the exceptional service and convenience that have become hallmarks of America's Favorite Airport."

According to CLEAR's website, members get $500 plus in partner offers like personalized curb-to-gate service, discounts on luggage shipments, travel documents and more. Someone can enroll either in person — no appointment needed — or online.

The company said a standard CLEAR+ membership costs $219 annually, but that some travel credit cards offer statement credit to help offset some of this cost.

This news also comes on the heels of Tampa International announcing it will be among the first airports in the country under the new Transportation Security Administration's Gold+ program.

This means that starting May 31, TSA officers will no longer be federal employees and instead, screening will be handled by a private company.

You can learn more about CLEAR and the difference between TSA PreCheck on its website.