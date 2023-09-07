© 2023 All Rights reserved WUSF
Hurricane Ian satellite image, showing the storm over Cuba
2023 Atlantic Hurricane Season
WUSF is part of the Florida Public Radio Emergency Network, which provides up-to-the minute weather and news reports during severe weather events on radio, online and on social media for 13 Florida Public Media stations. It’s available on WUSF 89.7 FM, online at WUSFNews.org and through the free Florida Storms app, which provides geotargeted live forecasts, information about evacuation routes and shelters, and live local radio streams.

Man struck by tree while cleaning hurricane debris is third Florida death from Hurricane Idalia

WUSF Public Media - WUSF 89.7 | By Associated Press
Published September 7, 2023 at 5:44 PM EDT
A home which came off its blocks sits partially submerged in a canal, in Horseshoe Beach, Fla., Friday, Sept. 1, 2023, two days after the passage of Hurricane Idalia.
Rebecca Blackwell
/
AP
The Florida Department of Law Enforcement says the 90-year-old man died Tuesday in Dixie County after a tree fell on a tractor he was operating.

An elderly man who was cleaning debris from Hurricane Idalia in north Florida when a tree fell on him has been declared the state's third death from the Category 3 storm, officials said Thursday.

The 90-year-old man died Tuesday in Dixie County after a tree fell on a tractor he was operating, according to the Florida Department of Law Enforcement. Hurricane Idalia made landfall with 125 mph (201 kph) winds across the state in Florida’s remote Big Bend region.

Other Idalia-related deaths in Florida confirmed by the state’s 25 local district medical examiners are a man who died in a traffic crash near Gainesville hours before Idalia made landfall on Aug. 30 and a windsurfer who went missing that same day off Florida's Space Coast.

A man in Valdosta, Georgia, also died when a tree fell on him as he tried to clear another tree out of the road, according to the Lowndes County Sheriff Office.

