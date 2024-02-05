National Weather Service issues high surf and rip tide warnings for parts of the Tampa Bay region

The National Weather Service Monday issued a high surf advisory for the following areas: Coastal Sarasota, Charlotte, Lee, Hillsborough and Manatee counties and also Pinellas County from 7 p.m. Monday to 1 a.m. Wednesday.

The service also said there was a high rip current risk in effect from Monday evening through late Tuesday night.

Braun, Michael

The high surf advisory means there could be large breaking waves of 4 to 6 feet. For the high rip current risk, there is the chance of dangerous rip currents.

Impacts include dangerous swimming and surfing conditions and localized beach erosion. Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water.

Precautionary and preparedness actions

A High Surf Advisory means that high surf will affect beaches in the advisory area, producing localized beach erosion and dangerous swimming conditions.

There is a high risk of rip currents.

Rip currents are powerful channels of water flowing quickly away from shore, which occur most often at low spots or breaks in the sandbar and in the vicinity of structures such as groins, jetties and piers. Heed the advice of lifeguards, beach patrol flags and signs.

If you become caught in a rip current, yell for help. Remain calm, do not exhaust yourself and stay afloat while waiting for help. If you have to swim out of a rip current, swim parallel to shore and back toward the beach when possible. Do not attempt to swim directly against a rip current as you will tire quickly.

