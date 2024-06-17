An area of disturbed weather is forecast to develop over the Yucatan, NHC says

A large area of disturbed weather is located over the Yucatan Peninsula and adjacent waters of the Gulf of Mexico, according to a forecast from the National Hurricane Center.

Over the next seven days, the broad area of low pressure has a 70 percent chance of development into a tropical system over the southwest Gulf of Mexico within the next day or so. A tropical depression or tropical storm is likely to form by midweek while it moves slowly west-northwest toward Texas's Gulf coast.

Regardless of development, several days of heavy rainfall are expected across portions of southern Mexico and Central America, and these rains are likely to cause life-threatening flooding and flash flooding.

Heavy rainfall is expected to spread over portions of the northwest coast of the Gulf of Mexico by midweek. Gale warnings have been issued for portions of the Gulf.

Meantime, an area of thunderstorms a few hundred miles east of the Bahamas is forecast to approach the southeast U.S. over the next week.

Environmental conditions could be conducive for some development while it moves west or west- northwest near Florida.

Formation chance through 48 hours is low and through seven days is around 30 percent.

