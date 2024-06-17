© 2024 All Rights reserved WUSF
Hurricane Ian at peak intensity while approaching southwest Florida on Sept. 28, 2022.
2024 Atlantic Hurricane Season
WUSF is part of the Florida Public Radio Emergency Network, which provides up-to-the minute weather and news reports during severe weather events on radio, online and on social media for 13 Florida Public Media stations. It’s available on WUSF 89.7 FM, online at WUSF.org and through the free Florida Storms app, which provides geotargeted live forecasts, information about evacuation routes and shelters, and live local radio streams.

An area of disturbed weather is forecast to develop over the Yucatan, NHC says

WGCU | By WGCU Staff
Published June 17, 2024 at 8:44 AM EDT
National Hurricane Center

The disturbance over the Bay of Campeche has a 70% chance of becoming a tropical system this week. Another low near the Bahamas has a lesser chance of development but could affect he southeast U.S.



                            

                            

                            

                                
                                    

                                        

A large area of disturbed weather is located over the Yucatan Peninsula and adjacent waters of the Gulf of Mexico, according to a forecast from the National Hurricane Center. 


Over the next seven days, the broad area of low pressure has a 70 percent chance of development into a tropical system over the southwest Gulf of Mexico within the next day or so. A tropical depression or tropical storm is likely to form by midweek while it moves slowly west-northwest toward Texas's Gulf coast.
Regardless of development, several days of heavy rainfall are expected across portions of southern Mexico and Central America, and these rains are likely to cause life-threatening flooding and flash flooding.

 
Heavy rainfall is expected to spread over portions of the northwest coast of the Gulf of Mexico by midweek. Gale warnings have been issued for portions of the Gulf.


Meantime, an area of thunderstorms a few hundred miles east of the  Bahamas is forecast to approach the southeast U.S. over the next week. 


Environmental conditions could be conducive for some development while it moves west or west- northwest near Florida. 

 

Formation chance through 48 hours is low and through seven days is around 30 percent. 
