© 2024 All Rights reserved WUSF
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
You Count on Us, We Count on You: Donate to WUSF to support free, accessible journalism for yourself and the community.
Donate Now
Hurricane Ian at peak intensity while approaching southwest Florida on Sept. 28, 2022.
2024 Atlantic Hurricane Season
WUSF is part of the Florida Public Radio Emergency Network, which provides up-to-the minute weather and news reports during severe weather events on radio, online and on social media for 13 Florida Public Media stations. It’s available on WUSF 89.7 FM, online at WUSF.org and through the free Florida Storms app, which provides geotargeted live forecasts, information about evacuation routes and shelters, and live local radio streams.

The next tropical system is forecast to turn away from the U.S.

WUSF
Published August 12, 2024 at 6:11 AM EDT
Tracking map shows storm curving north and away from the U.S.
National Hurricane Center

What is expected to strengthen into Hurricane Ernesto is moving toward Puerto Rico, but forecasters say it will turn north and away from the U.S.

One week after Hurricane Debby made landfall near Steinhatchee and caused widespread flooding across Florida and the greater Tampa Bay region, the National Hurricane Center is tracking what it forecasts to become the next hurricane by the end of the week.

The system is taking a similar track to Debby, but forecasters say it is expected to turn to the north and away from the U.S.

Potential Tropical Cyclone 5 formed over the weekend in the Atlantic.

A tropical storm watch has been issued for Puerto Rico and other Caribbean islands, and the system could become a tropical depression by Monday.

As of early Monday morning, it was located about 940 miles east of San Juan, Puerto Rick, and moving to the west at 25 mph.

On its current track, it's expected to approach Puerto Rico, and the U.S. and British Virgin Islands, by Tuesday night.

What's forecast to become Tropical Storm Ernesto — and eventually a Category 2 hurricane by the end of the week — will then turn to the north and track toward Bermuda, away from the U.S. coast.
Tags
Weather 2024 Atlantic Hurricane Season
Related Stories