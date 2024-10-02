These two St. Petersburg friends are ferrying supplies to the barrier islands

As Mason Brinkley pilots his 20-foot skiff boat, his friend, Issac Walls, calls out to residents cleaning up their hurricane-ravaged homes.

“You guys need water or ice or anything?”

The friends, who grew up together in St. Petersburg, helped evacuate several people from the barrier islands in the aftermath of Hurricane Helene, and are now ferrying supplies to those who are back on the barrier islands trying to pick up the broken pieces of their lives.

Daylina Miller / WUSF Brinkley and Walls made pit stops to residents right on the water, as well as to the Treasure Islannd police and fire departments and Madeira Beach City Hall.

Brinkley said water, non-perishable foods, baby items, and cleaning supplies are all needed.

"We have stuffed animals, baby diapers, a lot of stuff for babies, waters, gloves, trash bags, big old storage containers. Like, honestly, anything you can think of, people are just bringing because, honestly, anything helps right now.,” Brinkley said.

Walls added there's one need that's becoming more urgent.

"A lot of people's generators are running out of gas. We don't have a lot of gas cans yet, so hopefully the gas and the gas cans will start coming out soon, so we can help them keep the generators on and keep the power on,” Walls said.

He said they also need suitcases and plastic storage bins so folks can salvage what's left of their homes.

The duo not only drops off supplies directly to island residents, but to the Treasure Island police and fire departments right on the water. They also are making stops at Madeira Beach City Hall, where city officials have set up shop in the council chambers.

Daylina Miller / WUSF The City Centre room at Madeira Beach City Hall will be open until sunset daily as a cooling and cell phone charging location. Residents can also "shop" for free non-perishable foods, hygiene items, cleaning supplies, and more.

There, residents can “shop” for free non-perishable foods, hygiene items, baby supplies and everything they need to help clean out homes damaged by storm surge. They can also use the restroom, enjoy a quiet air-conditioned space, charge cellphones, and snag a hotdog from J.B’s Hot Dog Cart.

Daylina Miller / WUSF Justion Beroth of J.B.'s Hot Dog Cart set up in front of Madeira Beach City Hall to help feed residents who are without power.

The longtime friends are taking donations at the private dock owned by the Angry Pepper Smokehouse in Madeira Beach. They’ve been spreading the world through Pinellas County mutual aid groups on Facebook.

Text Isaac Walls at 727-642-3222, or Mason Brinkley at 727-418-9153 to coordinate donation drop offs.

