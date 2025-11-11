© 2025 All Rights reserved WUSF
Did your tire pressure sensor light turn on? It's likely the weather!

FPREN | By Irene Sans
Published November 11, 2025 at 8:40 PM EST

Temperatures plunged early this week as a potent cold front pushed through the Sunshine State. This cold air likely triggered the tire pressure light in your car. The science behind it could help you avoid that trip to the tire shop.

It’s all about the air’s density. Warm air is lighter, and it expands. Think about a hot air balloon. Air is warmed to help the balloon fly.

1 of 2  — download (10).jpeg
2 of 2  — download (11).jpeg

On the other hand, cold air is denser —meaning it is heavier, sinks, and contracts. Think about an ice cube; particles come closer together, contracting. The opposite is true for warm air, when particles move around more freely, warming and expanding.

Your tire’s air reacts the same way. When temperatures drop, the particles contract, triggering the sensor light to come on. Take the measurement. If your tires were low before, inflate them. If they weren't low before, you might not have to get them checked. Don’t overinflate your tires.
Irene Sans
