Florida's weather woes drive some residents to consider moving out of state, FAU poll shows

A significant number of Floridians are grappling with the lasting impacts of severe weather and rising homeowners' insurance costs, with many now considering leaving the state, according to a new survey by Florida Atlantic University. More than one-third of respondents have already moved or are contemplating relocating due to climate-related threats.

The Florida Climate Survey, the thirteenth conducted by the FAU Center for Environmental Studies, found that 36% of statewide residents "had moved or were considering moving in part or fully due to weather hazards."

The finding comes one year after the state was impacted by Hurricane Helene and later Hurricane Milton during the 2024 season.

The desire to move is most pronounced in North Florida, where 24% of respondents reported that factors like hurricanes, flooding, and extreme heat contributed to a previous decision to move within the state. Across the rest of the state, from Tampa to Key West, approximately 20% of Floridians are exploring a move due to weather risks.

"About 1 in 5 Floridians from about the I-4 corridor to Key West are considering a move due to weather hazards," said Colin Polsky, associate vice president of Broward campuses for FAU and a professor of geosciences, in a statement.

"Some of these people may wish to move but cannot afford the expenses," Polsky said. "This shows a possibly large number of residents struggling with weather hazards."

The financial pressure is also a major concern, as nearly half of Floridians (49%) expressed worry about "the affordability of homeowner's insurance due to climate change."

More than 60% of Floridians expressed moderate or extreme concern about:

— Hurricanes becoming stronger and/or more frequent (63%).

— Rainfall becoming heavier in the state (61%).

— Higher flooding from storm surge near the coast (61%).

"Despite a major shift in the national weather and climate conversation in 2025, people's lived experiences in Florida appear to have kept these hazards top of mind, influencing where people think it is safe to live," Polsky said.

While an overwhelming majority of Floridians (85%) still believe climate change is happening, the survey registered the lowest level of belief in the survey's six-year history. And just over half of respondents, 52%, believe climate change is caused by human activity. Most Democrats (71%) believe it, while only 39% of Republicans agreed.

The survey was conducted in late September 2025 and sampled 1,400 Floridians aged 18 and older.

