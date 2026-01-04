Lightning is an essential part of nature. But it can also be fatal

Story and video by Claudia Schmidt and Emma Twombly, analysis by Bea Anhuci

Lightning is an essential part of nature—balancing Earth's electrical charge by transferring negative energy back to the ground. But it can also be fatal. That's especially true in Florida, where thunderstorms can roll in quickly while people are out on the water, golf course or woods.

At least 98 people have died of lightning strikes in Florida since 2006, according to the National Weather Service. A WUFT analysis of their deaths found that most happened in open areas or near trees. 85% of Florida lightning deaths in those two decades were male.

"We have to reach out to men, because they're the largest contributor to lightning deaths," said meteorologist John Jensenius with the National Lightning Safety Council. Jensenius has found the highest percentage of lightning deaths nationally occurred while the victims were fishing.

2025 saw four lightning deaths in Florida, all men enjoying the outdoors:

/

Lightning also injures many more people than it kills, leaving some survivors with long-term health problems.

The best way to protect yourself is to check the weather before heading out and cancel plans if thunderstorms are predicted. As for what you can do if you get stuck in an unsafe place: "It's unfortunate that there's not a good answer," Jensenius said. Common advice to crouch down or lie down doesn't really help—especially since ground current is the way most people are struck. Never stand under a tree, another leading cause of lightning fatalities. Keeping your feet together decreases the potential for more charge to surge through your body. And rather than sticking close by your family and friends, it is better to spread out, so that if one person gets struck, another could call 911 and start CPR.

To learn more about Florida lightning deaths, victims and activities over the past 20 years, our searchable chart is below:

Copyright 2026 WUFT 89.1