Cold weather shelters opening across Tampa Bay this week
Shelters open when the National Weather Service expects "feels like" temperatures to hit 40 degrees or below. Here's what to know.
Cold weather shelters are opening across Tampa Bay this week as temperatures dip Thursday night into Friday.
According to a release, shelters are activated when the National Weather Service expects the "feels like" temperature to hit 40 degrees or below for two consecutive hours between 6 p.m. and 6 a.m.
This is expected for much of the greater Tampa Bay region.
The National Weather Service's forecast shows low 40s for the St. Petersburg area and Tampa on Friday morning — with a minimum wind chill in the 30s.
Hillsborough is taking in shelter guests on Thursday and Friday night from 6 p.m. until 8 p.m. unless they reach capacity before then.
Shelters are reserved for adults. Metropolitan Ministries is giving a limited number of motel vouchers on a first-come, first-served basis for families with minors. Pre-registration is required. Call 813-209-1176. Phone lines will be open on Thursday until 5 p.m. or until they run out of vouchers.
So far, Pinellas shelters are only open on Thursday night.
The Pinellas Suncoast Transit Authority is providing free bus rides to and from the shelters from 5 p.m. Thursday through 7 a.m. Friday. You must tell the driver you're going to a cold night shelter while boarding to ride for free.
The Pinellas shelters are open to adult men and women. Families with kids are placed in family shelters on cold nights if space is available. Call 2-1-1, First Contact, for information.
Shelter list
Hillsborough
- Hyde Park United Methodist Church – Harnish Center (Thursday only)
- 500 W. Platt St., Tampa, FL 33606
- Tampa Bay Mission of Hope
- 110 S. Parsons Blvd., Brandon, FL 33511
- Hyde Park United Methodist Church – Magnolia Building
- 414 S. Magnolia Ave., Tampa, FL 33606
- Church of God of Prophecy Hyde Park
- 107 S. Oregon Ave., Tampa, FL 33606
- Amazing Love Ministries
- 3304 E. Columbus Dr., Tampa, FL 33605
- Greater New Hope Church Anointed Ministries
- 2104 Mud Lake Rd. Plant City, FL 33566
- The Portico (Friday only)
- 1001 N. Florida Ave., Tampa, FL 33602
Pinellas County
Tarpon Springs
- Boys and Girls Club of Tarpon Springs
- 111 W Lime Street, Tarpon Springs
- PSTA Route #19
Clearwater
- First United Methodist Church of Clearwater
- 411 Turner Street, Clearwater
- PSTA Route #52A
Pinellas Park
- Boys & Girls Club of Pinellas Park
- 7790 61st St. N, Pinellas Park
- PSTA Route #74
- First United Methodist Church of Pinellas Park
- 9025 49th St. N, Pinellas Park
- PSTA Route #49
St. Petersburg
- Unitarian Universalist Church (Location requires using stairs)
- 100 Mirror Lake Drive N, St. Petersburg
- PSTA Routes #9, #20, #24, SunRunner
- Salvation Army
- 1400 4th Street South, St. Petersburg
- PSTA Route #4A or B
- Allendale Church
- 3803 Haines Rd. N, St. Petersburg
- PSTA Route #16, #38
This story will be updated as new information becomes available.