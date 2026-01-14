Cold weather shelters opening across Tampa Bay this week

Cold weather shelters are opening across Tampa Bay this week as temperatures dip Thursday night into Friday.

According to a release, shelters are activated when the National Weather Service expects the "feels like" temperature to hit 40 degrees or below for two consecutive hours between 6 p.m. and 6 a.m.

This is expected for much of the greater Tampa Bay region.

The National Weather Service's forecast shows low 40s for the St. Petersburg area and Tampa on Friday morning — with a minimum wind chill in the 30s.

Hillsborough is taking in shelter guests on Thursday and Friday night from 6 p.m. until 8 p.m. unless they reach capacity before then.

Shelters are reserved for adults. Metropolitan Ministries is giving a limited number of motel vouchers on a first-come, first-served basis for families with minors. Pre-registration is required. Call 813-209-1176. Phone lines will be open on Thursday until 5 p.m. or until they run out of vouchers.

So far, Pinellas shelters are only open on Thursday night.

The Pinellas Suncoast Transit Authority is providing free bus rides to and from the shelters from 5 p.m. Thursday through 7 a.m. Friday. You must tell the driver you're going to a cold night shelter while boarding to ride for free.

The Pinellas shelters are open to adult men and women. Families with kids are placed in family shelters on cold nights if space is available. Call 2-1-1, First Contact, for information.

Shelter list

Hillsborough

Hyde Park United Methodist Church – Harnish Center (Thursday only)

500 W. Platt St., Tampa, FL 33606

Tampa Bay Mission of Hope

110 S. Parsons Blvd., Brandon, FL 33511

Hyde Park United Methodist Church – Magnolia Building

414 S. Magnolia Ave., Tampa, FL 33606

Church of God of Prophecy Hyde Park

107 S. Oregon Ave., Tampa, FL 33606

Amazing Love Ministries

3304 E. Columbus Dr., Tampa, FL 33605

Greater New Hope Church Anointed Ministries

2104 Mud Lake Rd. Plant City, FL 33566

The Portico (Friday only)

1001 N. Florida Ave., Tampa, FL 33602



Pinellas County

Tarpon Springs



Boys and Girls Club of Tarpon Springs

111 W Lime Street, Tarpon Springs PSTA Route #19



Clearwater



First United Methodist Church of Clearwater

411 Turner Street, Clearwater PSTA Route #52A



Pinellas Park



Boys & Girls Club of Pinellas Park

7790 61st St. N, Pinellas Park PSTA Route #74

First United Methodist Church of Pinellas Park

9025 49th St. N, Pinellas Park PSTA Route #49



St. Petersburg



Unitarian Universalist Church (Location requires using stairs)

100 Mirror Lake Drive N, St. Petersburg PSTA Routes #9, #20, #24, SunRunner

Salvation Army

1400 4th Street South, St. Petersburg PSTA Route #4A or B

Allendale Church

3803 Haines Rd. N, St. Petersburg PSTA Route #16, #38



This story will be updated as new information becomes available.