Another system arrives: Wednesday's rain, icy conditions possible by the evening

A cold front continues to push through Florida between Wednesday and Thursday. This cold front is not expected to bring a major cooldown, but temperatures will fall enough across the Panhandle and North Florida to be near freezing overnight. For the rest of the state, expect drier, slightly cooler air to persist.

This front brings rain across the state.

On Wednesday, we have seen downpours affecting the Panhandle of Florida since early morning. By 3 p.m., the showers have ended across Pensacola, but continue to fall across Tallahassee. This line of showers will continue to move eastward and impact North Florida late Wednesday evening. Across Central Florida, expect the showers and a few downpours to push through the region early on Thursday, which will likely impact the morning commute.

Midweek... and we still have two fronts on the way this week.

The first one is pushing thorugh Florida today and tomorrow-- with rain!

Another one (dry) comes on Saturday. Don't expect a major cooldown.

Across South Florida, showers and a few heavy downpours will be falling through Thursday afternoon, and likely ending just before sunset. A few showers will stay across South Florida and Northeast Florida through the evening, but the skies will clear overnight across the state, and temperatures will drop. Expect the north wind to remain on Friday, keeping dry air in place and cooler conditions.

Keep in mind that the drought continues to worsen across Florida. Although we received some rain, it was insufficient. The entire state is under some form of drought, with most of Florida under severe drought and two pockets of extreme drought centered on North Florida and the Tallahassee area.

These are the driest months of the year, and if the drought worsens, conditions could deteriorate as we approach the peak of wildfire season, which runs from late spring through early summer. Please avoid any burns or any fires, especially after the second cold front pushes through, as there will be very dry air in place and strong winds, which can make any fires behave erratically.

Another front is on the way this week

A second front is forecast to move through the state early on Saturday. The front will push from north to south and reinforce cold air across the state, along with northerly winds. The main thing with this second front will be the winds. Strong winds are expected on Saturday and will likely linger until Sunday. The marine area across both coasts will be dangerous on Saturday and likely on Sunday too, with small craft advisories, which will likely go into place as seas will remain high and dangerous.

Temperature: how much of a cooldown?

While temperatures rose on Wednesday, the cold front will bring below-average temperatures across the state by Thursday afternoon. Across North Florida, highs will remain in the low 50s, while temperatures are expected to be in the high 50s across Central Florida. For South Florida, highs are expected to remain around the mid 60s. This will mainly be due to cloud cover that will be in place throughout the warmest hours of the day, and cooler air moving in just in time to close off the afternoon. Keep in mind that if the front gets delayed a little bit, temperatures could reach the low 70s across South Florida, but if the front speeds up a little bit, temperatures could remain around the low 60s.

Friday morning will be cold across North Florida, especially around Tallahassee, Gainesville, and Jacksonville, where temperatures are expected to remain in the low to mid-30s. In Central Florida, the inland areas will reach the upper 30s, while the coast will remain around the low 40s. For South Florida, including Southwest Florida, temperatures will drop to the upper 40s.

Friday afternoon will be sunny, with highs around the low to mid-60s across the entire state. Saturday morning will be slightly warmer than Friday morning across the Peninsula area from South to Central Florida, with low temperatures that will stay around the min to upper 50s across South Florida, the Keys staying around the mid 60s, and Central Florida will once again fall into the upper 50s. While the winds that will likely briefly change and come from the south will bring warmer temperatures across the Tampa Bay area, which will likely stay around the mid 50s. Northern Florida will fall into the 40s, but keep in mind that this will be just before the front pushes through, which will reinforce the cold air just in time for the afternoon hours. Highs on Saturday will remain around the low 60s along the I-10 corridor, while the 70s will stay dominating the rest of the state, except the Tampa Bay area, which will likely stay around the mid 60s.

