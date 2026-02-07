From Freezing Cold to Purple Rain: The Wildest Super Bowl Weather Moments in History
Despite decades of snowstorms, freezing temperatures, and severe weather threats, the NFL has never been forced to use its Super Bowl weather backup plan — but there have been plenty of moments when Mother Nature came close to forcing the league’s hand. Florida Storm’s digital meteorologist Leslie Hudson has more.
Despite decades of extreme weather — from freezing cold to heavy rain — the Super Bowl has never been postponed, proving the biggest game in sports goes on no matter what Mother Nature brings.