Why February Brings Some of the Year’s Most Dramatic Weather Swings

Another statewide cooldown is expected this weekend, sending 30s back into North Florida and well below averages for the rest of the state.

Good thing us Floridians enjoy a wild ride! From record heat Saturday to frigid feels early week! Strap in!

(Temps for I-4 coridor region)#Florida #hot #cold pic.twitter.com/enQ1mL66y9 — Jeff Berardelli (@WeatherProf) February 19, 2026

Climatologically, February has a reputation for delivering anything but consistency. Florida Storms Digital Meteorologist Leslie Hudson explains why this time of year remains one of the most unpredictable stretches of the year.

The “weather whiplash” coming this weekend stays with most of the State well into next week. Daytime highs will average a good twenty degrees below averages in north and central Florida. With chilly mornings lasting at least through mid week.

