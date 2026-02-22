Cold weather shelters opening across greater Tampa Bay
Temperatures are expected to drop as a cold front moves in on Sunday. Here's a list of shelter locations and when they'll be open.
A cold front is expected to come through the greater Tampa Bay region on Sunday — leading into chilly weather for the start of the week.
In anticipation, counties are opening up shelters to provide warmth for those who need it.
Shelters are typically activated when the National Weather Service expects the "feels like" temperature to hit 40 degrees or below for two consecutive hours between 6 p.m. and 6 a.m.
Below is a shelter list and information by county:
Hillsborough County
When: Sunday, Feb. 22 - Tuesday, Feb 24.
- The shelters will take in guests from 6 p.m. until 8 p.m. Sunday, Monday, and Tuesday until they reach capacity.
Locations:
- Hyde Park United Methodist Church (Harnish Center)
- 500 W. Platt St., Tampa
- Tampa Bay Mission of Hope
- 110 S. Parsons Blvd., Brandon
- Church of God of Prophecy Hyde Park
- 107 S. Oregon Ave., Tampa
- Amazing Love Ministries
- 3304 E. Columbus Dr., Tampa
- Greater New Hope Church Anointed Ministries
- 2104 Mud Lake Rd., Plant City
- The Portico
- 1001 N. Florida Ave., Tampa
Pinellas County
When: Monday, Feb. 23.
- The shelters will be open from 6 p.m. to 6 a.m. Shelter guests are accepted until the shelter is full. All sites provide a warm and safe place to sleep, and many sites also serve a meal.
Locations:
- St. Timothy Lutheran Church
- 812 E. Tarpon Ave., Tarpon Springs
- PSTA Route #19
- First United Methodist Church of Clearwater
- 411 Turner Street, Clearwater
- Allows leashed/contained pets
- PSTA Route #52A
- Boys & Girls Club of Pinellas Park
- 7790 61st St. N, Pinellas Park
- PSTA Route #74
- First United Methodist Church of Pinellas Park
- 9025 49th St. N, Pinellas Park
- Allows leashed/contained pets
- PSTA Route #49
- Unitarian Universalist Church
- 100 Mirror Lake Drive N, St. Petersburg
- Requires the use of stairs
- PSTA Routes #9, #20, #24, SunRunner
- Salvation Army
- 1400 4th Street South, St. Petersburg
- Requires valid ID for entry
- PSTA Route #4A or B
- Allendale Church
- 3803 Haines Rd. N, St. Petersburg
- PSTA Route #16, #38
Families with children will be placed in family shelters on cold nights (if space is available). Families should call 2-1-1, First Contact, for information about family shelters.
The Pinellas Suncoast Transit Authority (PSTA) will provide free bus rides to and from Cold Night Shelters Monday evening from 5 p.m. through 7 a.m. the next day. Riders must tell PSTA drivers they are going to a Pinellas Cold Night Shelter when boarding to ride fare-free.
Pasco County
When: Monday, Feb. 23, and Tuesday, Feb. 24.
- The shelters will be open at 6 p.m. each day and close at 10 a.m. the following day.
Locations:
- Shady Hills Mission Chapel
- Address: 15925 Greenglen Lane, Spring Hill.
- More info: 727.856.2948
- First Nazarene Church of Zephyrhills
- Address: 6151 12th Street, Zephyrhills.
- More info: 615.483.4356.
Manatee County
When: Monday, Feb. 23, and Tuesday, Feb. 24.
Locations:
- The Salvation Army of Manatee County
- 1204 14th St. W., Bradenton
- Check-in starts at 6 p.m.
- Under One Roof (women only)
- 407 57th Ave E., Bradenton
- Doors open at 2:45 p.m. (earlier than the usual 3 p.m. check-in)
MCAT transportation will depart at 2:30 p.m. from Turning Points, 701 17th Ave W., Bradenton
Hernando County
When: Sunday, Feb. 22 - Wednesday morning, Feb. 25
- It'll open on Sunday at 8 p.m. Overnight operations for each day are from 8 p.m. to 8 a.m.
Location:
- Enrichment Center at 800 John Gary Grubbs Blvd., Brooksville, FL 34601
More information:
- The center does not include meals or cots. Pets are not accepted.
- Hernando County Transit (TheBus) can get you to the center. It'll pick up residents at 8 p.m. on Monday and Tuesday from the Walmart at 7305 Broad St., Brooksville, FL 34601 and return riders the following morning. It will not be available on Sunday. More information can be found here.
Cold weather supplies distribution sites for items like gloves, handwarmers, socks and blankets
- People Helping People
- Address: 1396 Kass Cir, Spring Hill, FL 34606
- Phone: (352) 686-4466.
- Hours: Monday-Friday from 9:00 p.m. - 2:00 p.m.
- NAMI Hernando
- Address: 4030 Commercial Way, Spring Hill, FL 34606
- Phone: (352) 684-0004.
- Hours: Monday- Friday from 9:00 a.m.- 5:00 p.m.
- Hernando Mentorship Empowerment
- Address: 209 Ponce De Leon Blvd, Brooksville, Fl 34601
- Phone: 248-444-8027.
- Hours: Monday-Thursday: 3:00 p.m.- 4:30 p.m.