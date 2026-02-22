Cold weather shelters opening across greater Tampa Bay

A cold front is expected to come through the greater Tampa Bay region on Sunday — leading into chilly weather for the start of the week.

In anticipation, counties are opening up shelters to provide warmth for those who need it.

Shelters are typically activated when the National Weather Service expects the "feels like" temperature to hit 40 degrees or below for two consecutive hours between 6 p.m. and 6 a.m.

Below is a shelter list and information by county:

Hillsborough County

When: Sunday, Feb. 22 - Tuesday, Feb 24.



The shelters will take in guests from 6 p.m. until 8 p.m. Sunday, Monday, and Tuesday until they reach capacity.

Locations:



Hyde Park United Methodist Church (Harnish Center)

500 W. Platt St., Tampa

Tampa Bay Mission of Hope

110 S. Parsons Blvd., Brandon

Church of God of Prophecy Hyde Park

107 S. Oregon Ave., Tampa

Amazing Love Ministries

3304 E. Columbus Dr., Tampa

Greater New Hope Church Anointed Ministries

2104 Mud Lake Rd., Plant City

The Portico

1001 N. Florida Ave., Tampa



More information is available here.

Pinellas County

When: Monday, Feb. 23.



The shelters will be open from 6 p.m. to 6 a.m. Shelter guests are accepted until the shelter is full. All sites provide a warm and safe place to sleep, and many sites also serve a meal.

Locations:

St. Timothy Lutheran Church

812 E. Tarpon Ave., Tarpon Springs PSTA Route #19

First United Methodist Church of Clearwater

411 Turner Street, Clearwater Allows leashed/contained pets PSTA Route #52A

Boys & Girls Club of Pinellas Park

7790 61 st St. N, Pinellas Park PSTA Route #74

First United Methodist Church of Pinellas Park

9025 49 th St. N, Pinellas Park Allows leashed/contained pets PSTA Route #49

Unitarian Universalist Church

100 Mirror Lake Drive N, St. Petersburg Requires the use of stairs PSTA Routes #9, #20, #24, SunRunner

Salvation Army

1400 4 th Street South, St. Petersburg Requires valid ID for entry PSTA Route #4A or B

Allendale Church

3803 Haines Rd. N, St. Petersburg PSTA Route #16, #38





Families with children will be placed in family shelters on cold nights (if space is available). Families should call 2-1-1, First Contact, for information about family shelters.

The Pinellas Suncoast Transit Authority (PSTA) will provide free bus rides to and from Cold Night Shelters Monday evening from 5 p.m. through 7 a.m. the next day. Riders must tell PSTA drivers they are going to a Pinellas Cold Night Shelter when boarding to ride fare-free.

Pasco County

When: Monday, Feb. 23, and Tuesday, Feb. 24.



The shelters will be open at 6 p.m. each day and close at 10 a.m. the following day.

Locations:



Shady Hills Mission Chapel

Address: 15925 Greenglen Lane, Spring Hill. More info: 727.856.2948

First Nazarene Church of Zephyrhills

Address: 6151 12th Street, Zephyrhills. More info: 615.483.4356.



Manatee County

When: Monday, Feb. 23, and Tuesday, Feb. 24.

Locations:



The Salvation Army of Manatee County

1204 14th St. W., Bradenton Check-in starts at 6 p.m.

Under One Roof (women only)

407 57th Ave E., Bradenton Doors open at 2:45 p.m. (earlier than the usual 3 p.m. check-in)



MCAT transportation will depart at 2:30 p.m. from Turning Points, 701 17th Ave W., Bradenton

Hernando County

When: Sunday, Feb. 22 - Wednesday morning, Feb. 25



It'll open on Sunday at 8 p.m. Overnight operations for each day are from 8 p.m. to 8 a.m.

Location:



Enrichment Center at 800 John Gary Grubbs Blvd., Brooksville, FL 34601

More information:



The center does not include meals or cots. Pets are not accepted.

Hernando County Transit (TheBus) can get you to the center. It'll pick up residents at 8 p.m. on Monday and Tuesday from the Walmart at 7305 Broad St., Brooksville, FL 34601 and return riders the following morning. It will not be available on Sunday. More information can be found here.

