How a cold front could impact Easter sunrise services

Easter sunrise services across Florida may not go uninterrupted as a slow-moving cold front approaches the region late over the weekend.

The frontal boundary is expected to help produce clouds and scattered rain showers, but in areas that won't be impacted by precipitation, fog will be the primary main concern.

Across the Florida Peninsula, sunrise typically occurs between 7:00 and 7:30 a.m., while locations in the Panhandle see the sun come up earlier, closer to 6:30 a.m.

Florida Easter sunrise times.

In the western Florida Panhandle, where the cold front will arrive first, sunrise services could be affected by increasing cloud cover and the chance for a few scattered showers.

The front is advancing from west to east, so the unsettled conditions will expand along the Interstate 10 corridor during the morning hours.

Farther east and south, across much of the peninsula, conditions may be a bit drier, but not entirely free of weather concerns.

Easter morning forecast map.

The primary issue in these areas is expected to be fog, which could develop overnight and linger into the early morning hours.

In some locations, the fog may be locally dense, reducing visibilities for those traveling for sunrise services, but any low cloud cover should lift by 9 a.m.

Air temperatures will not be a concern, as readings are expected to be mild, generally in the 60s north of the Interstate 4 corridor and 70s to the south.

As Easter Sunday progresses, the cold front will continue its gradual movement eastward and southward across the state, but its forward progress is expected to be rather slow, which could prolong cloud cover, especially across northern Florida.

Easter temperature forecast map.

Rainfall associated with this system is not expected to be particularly heavy, but it could be enough to briefly interrupt outdoor plans.

Forecast models show that through Sunday evening, the greatest accumulations will be upwards of a half an inch, mainly along the I-10 corridor.

Looking beyond Easter Sunday, the weather pattern is expected to remain somewhat unsettled.

The front may stall across the region and interact with a developing area of low pressure, bringing a better chance for more widespread rainfall during the upcoming workweek.