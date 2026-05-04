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Early prep, less stress, more options: Day 2 Hurricane Prep Week

FPREN | By Leslie Hudson
Published May 4, 2026 at 10:02 AM EDT

Hurricane preps comes down to timing—prepare before the season, not in the middle of it.

In Florida, that head start can change everything…where storms can come in waves, that early preparation can make all the difference. Digital meteorologist has more, click below.

And remember - now is the time to purchase the proper plywood, steel or aluminum panels to have on hand if you need to board up the windows and doors ahead of an approaching storm.
Weather
Leslie Hudson
See stories by Leslie Hudson
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