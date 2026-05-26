At a glance: Healthcare-related highlights on Florida's completed budget agreement

Florida House and Senate leaders reached a final deal on the state budget late Sunday night, the last step in an extended process that required a special session to complete for the second year in a row.

The spending plan for the fiscal year that starts July 1 will be nearly $115 billion, less than the Senate’s preferred budget but not the $113.6 billion plan preferred by the House.

Legislators, who have been meeting in a special session, plan to approve the budget Friday and send it to Gov. Ron DeSantis.

In healthcare, lawmakers approved additional funding for cancer research and HIV treatment programs to help maintain access to critical care services statewide.

Here’s a look at some of the healthcare-related items: