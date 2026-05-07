How to ride the storms out safely: Day 5 Hurricane Prep Week

Once a storm is underway, Florida’s biggest safety priorities are sheltering from wind, staying out of floodwater, and continuing to monitor official warnings. Meteorologist Leslie Hudson has more:

Local officials can provide you with up-to-date information as the situation changes in your area. Evacuation orders may still be given at this late stage — leave immediately if ordered!

Today’s focus for Hurricane Preparedness Week is the calm before the storm—and the best time to get ready is now...before storm season starts.



Before a storm is on the map, take a few simple steps:

• Make an emergency plan for your household

• Build your disaster supply kit

•… pic.twitter.com/ThBq527Nlc — Manatee County Government (@ManateeGov) May 6, 2026

Follow recommended evacuation routes — do not take shortcuts, as they may be blocked.

Duke Energy is replacing wooden transmission poles with taller steel poles as part of Hurricane Preparedness Week. https://t.co/gNfjIUfX11 — WCJB TV20 News (@WCJB20) May 7, 2026

Be alert for road hazards such as washed-out roads or bridges and downed power lines. Never drive through floodwaters.