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How to ride the storms out safely: Day 5 Hurricane Prep Week

FPREN | By Leslie Hudson
Published May 7, 2026 at 1:11 AM EDT
via NOAA

Once a storm is underway, Florida’s biggest safety priorities are sheltering from wind, staying out of floodwater, and continuing to monitor official warnings. Meteorologist Leslie Hudson has more:

Local officials can provide you with up-to-date information as the situation changes in your area. Evacuation orders may still be given at this late stage — leave immediately if ordered!

Follow recommended evacuation routes — do not take shortcuts, as they may be blocked.

Be alert for road hazards such as washed-out roads or bridges and downed power lines. Never drive through floodwaters.
Weather
Leslie Hudson
See stories by Leslie Hudson
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