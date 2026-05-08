Florida’s lovebug season impacted by severe drought

Florida’s annual lovebug season has returned, but the worst drought in more than two decades has led to smaller swarms of these benign insects being spotted.

Plecia nearctica typically emerge in large numbers during the late spring and fall but this year, sightings have been reduced - an outcome largely attributed to state's the dry conditions.

According to experts with the University of Florida, lovebugs spend most of their lives underground in the larval stage before emerging as adults.

Their development is considered to be highly dependent on environmental conditions, such as temperature, humidity and soil moisture.

Reduced moisture causes leaves and other organic material to decompose slower than is typical, leading to reduced populations of bugs.

Drought conditions are the most extreme along the I-10 and I-75 corridor, with some areas resembling desert-like conditions.

Farther south, drought conditions have been less severe, allowing for somewhat more typical insect activity in southern portions of the state.

While rounds of rainfall over recent days have increased moisture levels, the precipitation has not been widespread enough to reverse precipitation deficits.

During previous seasons, lovebug activity has generally increased after rainfall events, as evidence by their splattering on vehicles.

Lovebugs are considered primarily to be a nuisance pest because they do not bite, sting or spread diseases, with their biggest impact on motorists.

If left uncleaned, the insects’ remains can damage vehicle paint and leave windshields dirty, reducing visibility for motorists.

Entomologists say lovebugs are most active during the warmest part of the day, typically from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., when temperatures climb above 84 degrees.

Activity also tends to increase during time periods of calmer winds and elevated humidity levels.

Contrary to long-running beliefs, the University of Florida did not create the bugs through any type of failed scientific experiment.

Researchers say the insects naturally migrated from Central America to Gulf Coast region during the early 20th century before eventually making it to the Sunshine State during the 1940s.

Historically, populations of lovebugs have fluctuated depending on climate patterns and have returned to a more active state once more typical weather conditions take hold.

Florida’s transition into the rainy season during the coming weeks has the chance to improve soil moisture levels and create more favorable conditions for lovebugs later this year.