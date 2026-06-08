Did you feel it? 6.1 magnitude earthquake near Cuba felt across parts of Florida

Shaking from a recent earthquake offshore Cuba has been felt across Florida.

According to the U.S. Geological Survey, the 6.1 magnitude earthquake occurred in the Gulf 104 km WNW of Mantua, Cuba. Initial reports were that it was a 6.4 magnitude, but it has since been downgraded. It happened around 2 p.m. on Monday.

The Associated Press reported it shook buildings in Havana and beyond, but no injuries or deaths were immediately reported.

The National Tsunami Warning Center said there's no tsunami or danger from the earthquake.

A USGS map showed over 100 responses from people in St. Petersburg who felt the quakes, as well as over 100 in Tampa. The map shows responses in much of the greater Tampa Bay region. The quakes were also felt in South Florida, Orlando and even as far north as Tallahassee and near Jacksonville.

WUSF reporter Kerry Sheridan said she felt it in Sarasota. The glass of water by her computer shook a little.

There was also reported movement on the upper floors of Moffitt Cancer Center. According to an email by Moffitt Emergency Management, the facilities department is assessing the situation, but no issues have been reported. Operations were to remain as normal.

The Oriente fault zone is located just off Cuba’s southeast coast and has unleashed damaging earthquakes in recent centuries, including a 7.7 magnitude quake on January 2020 in open waters that caused damage in Cuba and the Cayman Islands.

If you felt any shaking, you can report it to the USGS website.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates. The Associated Press contributed to this report.