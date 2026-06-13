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Not every Floridian faces the same hurricane threat

FPREN | By Leslie Hudson
Published June 13, 2026 at 5:35 PM EDT
City of Sarasota Police Department

A lower-category hurricane can still be deadly, and in Florida, the kind of damage a storm brings often depends on which part of the state is in its path. What threatens the Panhandle is not always the same as what plays out across the peninsula.

As hurricane season continues, remember this: a lower category does not mean lower risk. and in Florida, the kind of hurricane trouble you face depends a lot on which part of the state you call home.

Because hurricane risk can change dramatically from one part of Florida to another, it’s important to know your local evacuation zone before a storm threatens. The state’s Know Your Zone tool, NNational Storm Surge Risk Maps. and Florida’s Hurricane Safety Program all help break down how risk differs across the state.
Weather
Leslie Hudson
Leslie Hudson is an experienced Multimedia Journalist and Digital Meteorologist whose career is marked by significant professional milestones. A trailblazer in the industry, she holds the distinction of being the first female AMS meteorologist in the Orlando market. Her extensive background in public safety and emergency management led to her being appointed by Florida’s Governor to the State of Florida’s Hurricane Catastrophic Fund Council from 2002 to 2007. Notably, she was the sole meteorologist in the state selected for this prestigious council.
See stories by Leslie Hudson
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