Lightning kills one man in Fort Myers, third lightning fatality of the year

On Friday, July 3, lightning struck Fort Myers Beach, injuring four people who were swimming in the Gulf of Mexico. The Fort Myers Beach Fire Control District said crews were dispatched to the area and, upon arrival, found one of the four individuals unresponsive. The Lee County Sheriff's Office identified the victim as 51-year-old Viktar Kiryk, who was killed by the lightning strike. The other three people were transported to a nearby hospital. Their conditions remain unknown.

This marks the third known U.S. lightning fatality of the year and the second in Florida. Florida leads the nation in lightning deaths and, since 2006, has recorded a total of 101 lightning fatalities. Beach activities are the second-leading circumstance associated with lightning fatalities in the United States. Since 2006, there have been 35 lightning deaths involving people at the beach.

There were 21 lightning fatalities in 2025: 18 men and three women. Men are typically the most affected by lightning strikes. National Lightning Safety Council

In the United States, an average of 22 people die from lightning each year. All of these deaths are preventable. Florida is known as the lightning capital of the nation. Residents are accustomed to summer thunderstorms that typically produce hundreds, and sometimes thousands, of lightning strikes. However, thunderstorms can occur at any time of the year, and a lightning strike can be just as dangerous—or even fatal.

National Lightning Safety Council Lightning deaths by year and gender through July 3, 2026.



All thunderstorms produce lightning. Not all lightning strikes occur the same way, but you never want to be struck by one. More than 90 percent of people struck by lightning survive, although many are left with neurological or psychological injuries. Lightning reaches temperatures of about 50,000 degrees Fahrenheit—roughly five times hotter than the surface of the Sun.

Lightning is unpredictable. Like tornadoes, meteorologists can forecast the conditions that make lightning likely, but they cannot predict the exact time or location of a strike. It is important to remember that even if a storm does not appear threatening, lightning can strike up to 10 miles away from the storm and still cause injury or death. To stay safe from lightning, always stay informed about the weather forecast, especially if you plan to be outdoors. If you are planning outdoor activities, take the necessary precautions before a storm arrives.

Lightning Safety. Stay aware of thunderstorms and know that lightning can strike over 10 miles from the base of the thunderstorm.

Outdoor lightning safety

Stop outdoor activities immediately.

Seek shelter if you see the sky darkening or as soon as you hear thunder.

Avoid open fields. Picnic pavilions, baseball dugouts, beach shacks, and isolated trees do not provide adequate protection.

Stay away from tall objects, such as trees and utility poles.

Convertibles and golf carts do not protect you from lightning.

If you are in a group, spread out to reduce the risk of multiple people being injured by the same strike.

Avoid contact with water, wet objects, and metal objects. They do not attract lightning, but they are excellent conductors of electricity.

Lightning safety on the water

If thunderstorms are in the forecast, avoid going out on the water.

If you are in a small boat without a cabin, head to shore immediately if it is safe to do so. If you cannot reach shore, anchor the boat, stay as low as possible, and do not use the radio unless it is an emergency.

Indoor lightning safety