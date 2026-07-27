How seniors can prepare for hurricane season

With the height of hurricane season still to come, Hillsborough County officials say it’s essential to have a plan in place right now. That especially goes for seniors, who might need a little extra preparation.

Hillsborough County recently held a hurricane safety session at the Brandon Senior Center tailored toward seniors. Over fifty seniors attended, filling up three workshops that focused on food preparation, making a plan for hurricane season and putting together a medication kit.

“We all know that it’s important for everyone to be prepared for hurricanes, you know, being Florida residents,” said Hillsborough County Department of Aging Services General Manager Francis Duran Brea.

“But it’s especially important for our seniors and our older adults, just because most of them especially have prescribed medications, and they require more prep time.”

Maria Avlonitis / WUSF Hillsborough County Department of Aging Services General Manager Francis Duran Brea translating for Spanish-speakers during a workshop about preparing medications and emergency kits for hurricanes.

Seniors can start their hurricane preparations slowly, Duran Brea said, by stocking up on the items they need now. These preparations don’t have to be expensive, she added — a lot can be done on a budget.

“Stay ready so you can be ready,” she said. “That’s the catch phrase that everyone should remember.”

Keeping the hurricane food supply healthy

Hillsborough County officials advise stocking up on at least three days of healthy, non-perishable foods — but ideally a week's worth.

Brian Taylor, a registered dietitian for Hillsborough County’s Department of Aging Services, said it’s important to have food you like stocked up for hurricanes — but that are still good for your health.

“It’s important that we still continue with our healthy lifestyle,” Taylor said. “If we have high blood pressure, if we have diabetes, this isn’t the time to get the cookies and the sweets and the crackers.”

Maria Avlonitis / WUSF Brian Taylor, a registered dietitian for Hillsborough County’s Department of Aging Services, serves a healthy meal of foods seniors can stock up for hurricanes.

Some of the foods he recommends storing are:

Oatmeal

Protein drinks

Tortillas

Rice packs

Low-sodium canned vegetables

Instant fruit cups without added sugars

Fruits that don’t need to be refrigerated

Individual packaged tuna

Chia seeds

Spices



It’s also important to store one gallon of water per day for every person in the house, Taylor said. He suggested buying five gallon jugs to store water ahead of a hurricane. You can also fill up Ziploc bags with water and freeze them, he added.

One important item everyone should also have is a can opener, Taylor said. While some cans have tabs to open up the top, he said it’s always a good idea to have a manual opener as a backup.

Preparing medications and your emergency kit

If you take prescription medications, Hillsborough County Aging Services Quality Management Manager Brian Eckhart said it’s recommended to have at least two weeks of medication going into an emergency.

Some prescription companies will allow you to get an emergency refill when you’re in a declared emergency, he added — though now is the time to speak to your pharmacy and insurance to see if you qualify for that benefit.

If some of your medication needs to be refrigerated, he said speak to your pharmacist and find out how long it can be at room temperature and still be effective, just in case you lose electricity. Eckhart recommended buying a small cooler bag and ice packs to keep in the freezer to store those medications.

“Once your refrigerator goes out and it starts to get to room temp, switch to your cooler bag,” he said. “That’ll buy you more time until hopefully your power comes back and that medication is still safe.”

Maria Avlonitis / WUSF Hillsborough County Aging Services Quality Management Manager Brian Eckhart shows some items seniors can include in their emergency kits.

Some items Eckhart recommended to put in your emergency kit:

Over the counter pain medication

Anti-diarrheal medication

Band-Aids

Anti-septic ointment

Antibacterial wipes

Hydrocortisone cream

Water and Gatorade

Deodorant

Mouthwash



It’s especially important for seniors to have anti-diarrheal medication in their emergency kits, Taylor said. Losing power means shifting to eating shelf-stable foods, he said, and eating foods that aren’t usually in your diet can mess with your stomach. Diarrhea can make you dehydrated, he added, so it’s important to have medication to prevent that fluid loss.

What’s your emergency plan?

Hillsborough County officials encourage residents to be prepared for hurricanes. One of the most important things residents can do is sign up for county alerts, which send notifications based on your location for alerts, including evacuations and severe weather.

Officials recommend keeping a power bank to charge your phone ready for emergencies as well.

It’s also important to keep at least $100 in cash on hand. Officials recommend keeping important documents in a small, waterproof pouch that you can keep with you.

For seniors, especially those living on their own, it’s important to make a plan with family members, and that your location is known to them. Check whether you live in an evacuation zone, and plan ahead of time to figure out how to evacuate, instead of when a hurricane is around the corner.

The Sunshine Line offers transportation for the elderly, people with disabilities and low-income residents in the county, and the program can offer assistance with hurricane evacuations — though you need to register for it ahead of time.

Look up local shelters you can evacuate to, and whether pets are allowed. Officials recommend bringing your own blankets and pillows, just to stay comfortable.

If you have medical needs that require electrical equipment, like a dialysis machine, officials say it’s important to register ahead of a hurricane for a special needs shelter, which has generators in case of an electricity outage.

Rob Herrin, the Hillsborough County Fire Rescue Public Safety Information Chief, said it’s important to make a plan before there’s a storm threatening the area.

Though more of the community is engaged in hurricane preparedness, he said it’s important to not let hurricanes like Helene and Milton “become a distant memory.”

“Remember what that (experience) was life. Remember how you got through it,” Herrin said. “If you had some challenges, adjust to those challenges. So if it happens again, you’re better prepared.”