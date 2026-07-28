How special-needs residents can prepare for hurricane evacuations

When it’s time to evacuate for a hurricane, having a plan ahead of time is essential — especially if you have special needs.

Hillsborough County has special needs shelters that can take care of residents who need medical equipment that requires electricity and individuals with physical or cognitive conditions that require assistance from medical professionals.

Those who are eligible should pre-register as early as possible, said Meghan Pritts, preparedness planner for the Florida Department of Health in Hillsborough County.

The department stops reviewing registrations 72 hours before a hurricane makes landfall, in order to transition to opening the shelters, Pritts said. If you didn’t register and think you qualify for the program, she said you can go to an open shelter to be assessed by a nurse.

Those who plan to evacuate, also shouldn't wait until the last minute to leave, said Claire Maher, spokesperson for the Health Department in Hillsborough.

“We’re going to have a lot of people on the roadways,” Maher said. “We want you to immediately come to us when that (evacuation) order is put in place.”

What to expect

Hillsborough County has multiple special needs shelters in the county, Maher said, and which shelter is open depends on the severity of the storm and its path.

The shelters don't provide bedside care, so it’s important for anyone evacuating to bring a caregiver.

“We don’t operate like a hospital or a nursing home,” Maher said. “We do have nurses that provide assistance with daily function and needs and medical monitoring, but we really ask our clients to bring a caregiver with them.”

The shelter expects people to bring their own medical equipment, backup batteries and 30 days worth of medication, she said. It’s also helpful for staff if people bring a list of their medications and daily dosages, she added.

There will be oxygen and generator power equipment provided. While the shelter gives food and water for special needs residents and caregivers, Maher said the shelter can’t accommodate special dietary needs, so it’s important to bring your own food if necessary.

Maria Avlonitis / WUSF An example setup of what a resident checking into a Hillsborough County special needs shelter can expect.

Like a regular shelter, Maher recommends bringing hygiene items, some extra clothes and your own entertainment, like a book or a deck of cards. The shelter will provide cots, pillows and blankets, she added, but they’re “not going to be the most comfortable.”

“This is an evacuation short-term shelter. Our main goal is to keep you safe,” she said. “So if you want to bring some of your own comfort items, that would definitely be the best option.

Anything you do bring, Maher said, needs to be able to fit underneath your cot due to limited space — though walkers and wheelchairs can fit next to the bed, she added.

All of the special needs shelters are pet-friendly, , Pritts said. Evacuees just need to bring their pet’s crate, food, leash and vaccine records. Unless they’re a service animal, pets will be housed separately, she said, though you can visit them at any time.

If you don’t have a way to get to a special needs shelter, you tell the county during pre-registration so they can coordinate with the Sunshine Line to pick you up. The free transportation service gives rides to the elderly and people with low-incomes and disabilities year-round. During hurricane season, it coordinates with the county’s health department to bring people to shelters.

According to Jerry Stickney, the program’s director, pre-registering for special needs shelters helps the Sunshine Line plan. When a hurricane is on the way, Stickney said Sunshine Line gets the list of people who indicated they need transportation when pre-registering, and they call each individual to organize pickups.

The buses can still pick up people who didn’t pre-register, he said.

“We will gladly work to get everyone in and transported," Stickney said. “I think it’s that safety net and better option to register first so we can get everything situated and really be able to target and get you some place safe as quickly and safely as possible.”