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Florida hurricanes: In Florida, where — and how — you live matters

FPREN | By Leslie Hudson
Published July 30, 2026 at 7:57 PM EDT

Hurricane vulnerability in Florida isn't just about landfall—it's built into the landscape. From high-rises facing extreme heat during power outages to marinas filled with displaced vessels, how and where you live in the Sunshine State fundamentally changes your hurricane experience. In this video, we explore the unique challenges of "vertical communities" and the growing issue of derelict boats after a storm.

We look back at lessons learned from Hurricane Irma and Hurricane Helene to show why the most complicated problems often begin once the skies clear.

In our ongoing hurricane #FastFact series, meteorologist Leslie Hudson breaks down these critical risks and explains why Florida’s recovery is about much more than just fixing roofs.

High-rise residents can face longer power outages, hotter indoor conditions, and more difficult recovery logistics after a storm. Along the water, damaged or displaced boats can quickly become navigation hazards, environmental hazards, and expensive obstacles to cleanup in the days and weeks that follow.
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Leslie Hudson
Leslie Hudson is an experienced Multimedia Journalist and Digital Meteorologist whose career is marked by significant professional milestones. A trailblazer in the industry, she holds the distinction of being the first female AMS meteorologist in the Orlando market. Her extensive background in public safety and emergency management led to her being appointed by Florida’s Governor to the State of Florida’s Hurricane Catastrophic Fund Council from 2002 to 2007. Notably, she was the sole meteorologist in the state selected for this prestigious council.
See stories by Leslie Hudson
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