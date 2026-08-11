5 hidden heat dangers Florida parents should know this back-to-school season

As the kids head back to school, the Florida heat remains a major factor for parents and teachers to manage. In this update, Meteorologist Leslie Hudson breaks down 5 hidden heat dangers that can affect children during the school day—from the playground to the bus stop. We look at why kids are more susceptible to heat-related illness and the specific signs parents should watch for as temperatures stay high. Stay informed to keep your family safe this school season.

One more reminder as students head back to school: Florida's heat doesn't end with summer. Dangerous heat and humidity often continue well into the fall, and children may not realize they're overheating until it's too late.

Weather alert: It could feel like 109 in South Florida as school week starts https://t.co/kNK25paALt — Miami Herald (@MiamiHerald) August 10, 2026

Encourage kids to drink water before they're thirsty, take frequent cooling breaks, and never leave a child unattended in a parked vehicle—even for a few minutes.